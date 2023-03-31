Peter Madrigal Hints James Kennedy Was Involved In Reported ‘Brawl’ At ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion (Exclusive)

Peter Madrigal wasn’t at the Vanderpump Rules reunion on March 23, but he does have some thoughts regarding the rumors about what went down. Former star Jax Taylor previously hinted that Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval got into a “brawl” at the reunion, but Peter thinks it was James Kennedy who was involved in the alleged fight. “I heard that there was a fight that almost broke out. I think it was James and someone else,” Peter said on the latest episode of HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast. The SUR manager said that it “wouldn’t surprise” him if James — who used to be engaged to Raquel Leviss — got into with someone at the reunion.

“I personally think James was involved,” Peter reiterated on the podcast. “Because think about it — he’s affected by this thing too. He was used, just like I was used. I was used to cover up their little cheating scandal,” Peter added. “I was one of the pawns used in this massive game. In this illicit affair.”

Peter came on the podcast to talk about the “Scandoval,” Raquel and Tom Sandoval’s months-long affair that was going on unbeknownst to Tom’s longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix. Peter outright slammed Raquel (whose real name is Rachel) and Tom for their actions and accused Raquel of dragging him into the mess by briefly dating him at the beginning of the season. Peter confirmed to us that he’s unfollowed Tom and Raquel on Instagram in the wake of the scandal.

Since the affair’s been exposed, Peter has been in touch with Scheana Shay, who was hit with a restraining order from Raquel after Scheana allegedly got physical with her co-star when she learned about the affair. Peter thinks the restraining order, which was dismissed after the reunion filmed, was “a little over exaggerated,” and he overtly supports Scheana for having Ariana’s back against Raquel. “I mean, if I found out that, and it was my BFF that was being affected, I’d probably wanna deck somebody, too,” Peter said. “So I guess that restraining order is a good move,” he added with a laugh.

As for Tom and Raquel’s relationship, Peter thinks that the TomTom owner is “probably going to cheat on her,” just like he did to Ariana. Peter also doesn’t think that the two of them are in love with each other, even if they claim to be. “He’s still in a relationship with Ariana, while he’s having sex with Rachel, and then he’s claiming that he’s in love with her,” Peter said. “It’s like, that’s kind of sudden.”

Peter’s full interview on the Pay Attention Puh-lease podcast is available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Peter talks about when he thinks Raquel and Tom’s affair began, whether or not Tom Schwartz knew about it, and much more!