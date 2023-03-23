Ariana Madix Responds To Raquel Leviss’ 1st Interview About Scandal: ‘I Don’t Pay Attention’

Ariana Madix was shocked to see a reporter waiting for her outside a nail salon in Los Angeles on March 22. “How did you find me here?!” she questioned in the video, which you can see here. Ariana was getting her nails done ahead of filming the big Vanderpump Rules reunion on March 23, where she’s expected to confront her ex, Tom Sandoval, as well as Raquel Leviss, after their cheating scandal. Shortly before a reporter caught up with Ariana, Raquel was also caught on-camera outside a nail salon, and she answered questions about the scandal for four minutes straight.

When Ariana was asked what she thought about Raquel’s Q&A, she responded, “I don’t pay attention to any of that.” Although Ariana seemed to be in good spirits, she wasn’t as chatty as Raquel, and she got right into her car and left after making that one statement. Luckily, fans will get plenty of answers after the VPR reunion films and airs later this season.

Earlier this month, Ariana was shocked to find out that Tom, who she’s been dating since 2013, had been cheating on her with Raquel, one of her friends, for months. The scandal quickly blew up, and VPR cameras began filming the aftermath. After several days, Raquel and Tom both publicly apologized for the situation, and have been laying low in the weeks since.

However, with everyone in Los Angeles for the reunion, Raquel couldn’t avoid the questions any longer, and she seemed willing to talk when a reporter approached her on March 22. During the Q&A, Raquel confirmed her current relationship status with Tom, and admitted they’re currently “taking a break” before putting a label on anything while the scandal dies down. Raquel also addressed where she stands with Ariana, and said she texted her personally to apologize. “She didn’t receive it very well,” Raquel admitted.

The ladies will come face-to-face at the Vanderpump Rules reunion, where Raquel is also expected to address her restraining order against another castmate, Scheana Shay. Ariana accused Scheana of being physically violent with her after finding out that she’d been hooking up with Tom. She stood by her story during the March 22 interview, alleging, “Scheana knows what happened that night. I’m not going to go into it too much, but I do have a permanent scar on my eyebrow.” Scheana, who has denied the allegations. has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Raquel, but they are both expected to be part of the reunion in some capacity.