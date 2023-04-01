Scheana Shay Says She Found ‘Disgusting’ Pic Of Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss At Her Wedding

Scheana Shay, 37, revealed she found a photo of Tom Sandoval, 39, and Raquel Leviss, 28, hanging out before her wedding to Brock Davies back in August, less than a month after their affair made headlines, in a new interview. The Vanderpump Rules star said her friend is the one who brought the snapshot to her attention and found it a little strange. Tom was dating Ariana Madix at the time.

“One of my girlfriends was like ‘So I was at the pool the morning of your wedding and I was just looking back at some of my photos and there’s literally one with Tom and Raquel in the background in a cabana just hanging out at the pool together,'” Scheana told Amazon Live, according to Page Six. She also said her friend thought it was odd because Tom was one of Brock’s groomsman and should’ve been getting ready instead of relaxing with Raquel.

Scheana went on to add that Ariana was one of her bridesmaids, so she was busy, and she feels because of that, it was a perfect opportunity for the secret lovers to sneak away to spend time together. “They knew that Ariana was occupied with me as a good friend and a good bridesmaid so they took that time to hang out,” she explained. “It’s just so disgusting I mean I sometimes don’t even have words for it.”

Scheana’s interview comes just a few weeks after Tom, Raquel, and Ariana made headlines when Ariana found a sexually explicit video of Raquel on Tom’s phone. She broke up with him and he and Raquel both admitted to being romantically involved on social media. They also apologized in separate messages.

Scheana, who allegedly had a fight with Raquel earlier this month, recently spoke about the suspicions she had about Tom and Raquel’s friendship, in an episode of her podcast, Scheanaigans. She said it all started when Raquel drove over six hours to watch Tom’s band perform but tried to keep it under wraps. “It’s so crazy, because from that, then I started seeing things,” Scheana said.