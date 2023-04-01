Scheana Shay Says She Found ‘Disgusting’ Pic Of Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss At Her Wedding

Scheana Shay said the photo was taken while Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were 'hanging out at the pool,' in a new interview.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 1, 2023 1:14PM EDT
View gallery
Los Angeles, CA - Lisa Vanderpump gets a hug from host Andy Cohen as she arrives at her ‘Vanderpump Reunion special’ as cast members anticipate a drama-filled day! Pictured: Lisa Vanderpump, Andy Cohen BACKGRID USA 23 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Tom Sandoval smokes a cigarette as they film the Vanderpump Rules reunion in Los Angeles.. Pictured: Tom Sandoval BACKGRID USA 23 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Controversial reality star Raquel Leviss makes an entrance in a silk emerald slip dress as she arrives on set for the much anticipated 'Vanderpump Rules Reunion' in LA. Pictured: Raquel Leviss BACKGRID USA 23 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Scheana Shay, 37, revealed she found a photo of Tom Sandoval, 39, and Raquel Leviss, 28, hanging out before her wedding to Brock Davies back in August, less than a month after their affair made headlines, in a new interview. The Vanderpump Rules star said her friend is the one who brought the snapshot to her attention and found it a little strange. Tom was dating Ariana Madix at the time.

“One of my girlfriends was like ‘So I was at the pool the morning of your wedding and I was just looking back at some of my photos and there’s literally one with Tom and Raquel in the background in a cabana just hanging out at the pool together,'” Scheana told Amazon Live, according to Page Six. She also said her friend thought it was odd because Tom was one of Brock’s groomsman and should’ve been getting ready instead of relaxing with Raquel.

Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval
Scheana and Raquel smile during a previous outing. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Scheana went on to add that Ariana was one of her bridesmaids, so she was busy, and she feels because of that, it was a perfect opportunity for the secret lovers to sneak away to spend time together. “They knew that Ariana was occupied with me as a good friend and a good bridesmaid so they took that time to hang out,” she explained. “It’s just so disgusting I mean I sometimes don’t even have words for it.”

Scheana’s interview comes just a few weeks after Tom, Raquel, and Ariana made headlines when Ariana found a sexually explicit video of Raquel on Tom’s phone. She broke up with him and he and Raquel both admitted to being romantically involved on social media. They also apologized in separate messages.

Tom Sandoval
Tom and Raquel have been involved in a cheating scandal since July 2022. ( Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection)

Scheana, who allegedly had a fight with Raquel earlier this month, recently spoke about the suspicions she had about Tom and Raquel’s friendship, in an episode of her podcast, Scheanaigans. She said it all started when Raquel drove over six hours to watch Tom’s band perform but tried to keep it under wraps. “It’s so crazy, because from that, then I started seeing things,” Scheana said.

More From Our Partners

ad