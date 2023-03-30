Jax Taylor Slams ‘Evil’ Tom Sandoval For Having Raquel Leviss Over To House He Shares With Ariana

Jax Taylor also said that if he were Ariana Madix, he would have murdered Tom and Raquel by now as they continue their relationship following their affair news.

March 30, 2023 10:10PM EDT
Image of Lisa Vanderpump and Andy Cohen at Vanderpump Reunion special
Image of Tom Sandoval smoking a cigarette while filming the Vanderpump Rules reunion in Los Angeles
Image of Raquel Leviss arriving on set for the Vanderpump Rules Reunion in an emerald slip dress
Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Jax Taylor called Tom Sandoval, 39, an “evil” person for cheating on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, 37, with their Vanderpump Rules co-star and former friend of Ariana, Raquel Leviss, 28, in a series of since-deleted tweets on Thursday. “Ariana is a way better person than I am. If this were me, I would murder them both and turn myself in with a smile,” the former VPR star, 43, wrote on March 30 alongside a screenshot of a Page Six tweet that read, “Raquel Leviss has sleepover at Tom Sandoval’s home while Ariana Madix is away,” with a photo of Raquel getting into a car.

He critiqued his former co-star more after fans suggested the photo captured of Raquel outside of Tom’s house he shares with Ariana was a PR stunt. “What f—king moron would do this for a PR stunt? Kicking a girl while she’s already down in her own f—king home? This is just evil dude,” he added in another since-deleted tweet, per Us Weekly.

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Raquel Leviss pose at a charity event in Nov. 2022 (Photo: MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Earlier in the day, Page Six published a photo of Raquel leaving Tom’s house, but the TomTom co-owner’s rep shut down speculation that she had stayed the night. “She stopped by to Tom’s house on the way to her interview for [Vanderpump Rules] at Evolution [Studios] on Wednesday afternoon,” they told the outlet. Photos showed Raquel getting into a Lyft with three bags in her hands, which may have started the sleepover speculation.

This is far from the first time Jax has spoken out about Tom and Raquel’s shocking affair. On March 21, he said he wasn’t surprised at all when he found out the reality star and entrepreneur was cheating on Ariana. “I got a text message. It said, ‘You were right all along,’” Jax recalled of the moment he found out about the affair in a chat with PEOPLE. “It wasn’t shocking to me. I’ve known Tom Sandoval for 20 years, we grew up together. I just know his lifestyle. I know who he is, and I’ve said it many times. No one wanted to believe me.”

Jax Taylor Tom Sandoval
Jax Taylor has routinely criticized Tom Sandoval following the news of his affair with Raquel Leviss (Photo: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

He then theorized that Tom decided to get with Raquel because she can be easily influenced. “There’s a reason why it’s Raquel. [It’s] because she can be controlled,” he claimed. “Ariana’s a very strong, independent woman — that’s how Brittany is — but you can’t control her. And I think Raquel’s very easily influenced. I think he likes to be able to tell her what to do. I think she’s very codependent, and I think he preys on that. He can control her and she’ll do whatever he says.”

Jax, who left Vanderpump Rules in Dec. 2020, blamed Tom’s ego for his actions. “He’s gotten to that point where he’s [thinking], ‘I can’t be touched. I can do whatever I want.’ And it caught up with him,” he hypothesized.

Plus, on the March 22 episode of  Watch What Happens Live, Jax claimed to Andy Cohen he knows that Tom has cheated on Ariana multiple times over the years. “I just know. I know things,” he stated when his wife, Brittany Cartwright, questioned him.

