Brittany Cartwright Rocks Gray Swimsuit In Mexico After Losing 50 Lbs.

Brittany Cartwright was seen poolside in Cancun with her son, showing off significant weight loss in a gray bathing suit.

August 25, 2022 10:32PM EDT
EXCLUSIVE: Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright looks incredible in a swimsuit as she chilled by the pool of a luxury resort in Mexico. The reality star, who is reported to have lost 50lbs since welcoming her son Cruz with husband Jax Taylor, was seen at the Royalton Riviera hotel in Cancun, Mexico. 23 Aug 2022 Pictured: Brittany Cartwright. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA888724_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MEGA

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright showcased her new figure during a day out at the pool as she vacationed in Cancun, Mexico, at the Royalton Riviera hotel. The reality TV star, 33, was seen rocking a gray one-piece bathing suit with side ruche as she carried her toddler son Cruz Michael, 1, in the sunshine. Brittany pulled her hair back into a messy bun and accessorized with shades and a bracelet. Little Cruz also wore his hair pulled back for a fun day at the pool!

Brittany Cartwright and her son Cruz Michael in Cancun, Mexico on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. (MEGA)

Brittany was photographed shedding a tiny pair of Daisy Dukes before revealing the 50-pound weight loss she has achieved since welcoming her child with husband Jax Taylor, 43. She was seen at the recent Cancun wedding of former co-star Scheana Shay and Brock Davies.

The new mama has been publicly sharing her weight loss journey with Jenny Craig and took to social media back in April to share her progress. “I cannot even believe I’m in a commercial!!!” she captioned the pic, in which she posed alongside a TV playing a Jenny Craig commercial featuring her.

“All while showing off my hard work!” she continued. “I’m so proud of my journey and how far I’ve come and so so honored to be a part of all of this! I grew up watching these commercials and never in a million years did I think it would be me. I’m feeling very grateful today and I hope being open and honest about my journey will help others who have struggled with weight loss like I have!”

Brittany Cartwright sheds her Daisy Dukes to reveal a gray swimsuit in Cancun, Mexico in August 2022. (MEGA)

But it hasn’t all been positive. The TV personality opened up to Us Weekly about being trolled and compared to other cast members following her baby’s birth. “I have friends like LaLa Kent who literally looks like she doesn’t have a baby two days later,” Cartwright told the outlet last year, “I don’t even know how, but my body is completely different,” she said. “It’s going to be a long journey for me to get back to my weight.”

