Brittany Cartwright Gives Birth: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star & Jax Taylor Welcome Baby Boy — See Pic

Welcome to the world little one! Former Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor welcomed their sweet bundle of joy into the world and couldn’t have been more excited to share the news with fans. The couple took to Instagram to make the announcement, while sharing a photo of their baby boy.

“Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51pm, our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible. Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born and we have never been more in love. He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!! Both Mommy & Baby are doing great,” Brittany captioned her Instagram post.

Jax posted the same photo and said, “Yesterday April 12, at 1:51pm our lives changed forever, we welcomed Cruz Michael Cauchi into the world. I’ve never in my life thought it was going to be like this.. it’s 10000 times better. Dad mode just kicks in. I don’t think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now. I am crying just writing this message. I have the most beautiful son a man could ask for, he’s an absolute blessing from god. I just want to say how absolutely amazing my wife has been through this whole process, it has not been an easy pregnancy for her but she did an absolute amazing job all the way till the end. I have always been in awwh of Brittany but I fell in love with her all over again. She is our families rock. We are so in love”.

v doesn’t seem like that long ago that Jax, 41, and Brittany, 31, announced to the world that they were expecting their first child. The couple took to Instagram on September 21 to share their good news, posing on the steps of the staircase in their warm home and showing off photos of their baby’s sonogram. “Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon,” the couple sweetly captioned the pics.

But while the first few weeks were so sweet, even Brittany admitted that her pregnancy wasn’t easy. Indeed, the VPR star got very real in a November 2 Instagram post about the difficulties she experienced. “Through this first and second trimester I have been super sick so I’ve spent most of my days in bed (or close to the bathroom) and it’s been exhausting,” Brittany confessed in the caption to her post. “Let me tell y’all, morning sickness does NOT just happen in the morning!”

Despite some of the struggles she faced, Brittany’s biggest fan and champion — her loving husband Jax — was right there by her side the whole time. “What I think is extremely important and what I’m going through now with Brittany is just reassuring Brittany how beautiful she is,” the newly-minted dad shared on a November episode of the Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast. “She’s already beautiful, she’s already gorgeous, but I always see Brittany looking at herself and I know in her head she’s just thinking sometimes, I think, that she’s not pretty,” Jax continued. But all that he saw was strength and beauty!

“I have to reassure her a lot and I love doing it. I do it anyway, but it’s super important for new dads, I think, just to make sure to let your wife know how beautiful she is at all times.” Jax and Brittany tied the knot in Kentucky in June 2019 and couldn’t wait to expand their family. Since getting married and welcoming their precious baby, a lot has changed for Brittany and Jax, notably their decision to leave Vanderpump Rules.

“The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” Jax began a December 4 Instagram post. “Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules.” The couple’s co-stars were incredibly shocked by Jax and Brittany’s departure. Clearly, however, they have an exciting new chapter ahead of them. Congratulations to the new parents; we cannot wait to see how their journey unfolds!