Pregnant ‘VPR’ Star Brittany Cartwright Cradles Her Baby Bump In Adorable Mini Dress — Pic

Brittany Cartwright looked so cute in a new pic she shared to her Instagram, featuring the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star cradling her growing belly while getting real about how ‘super sick’ she’s been throughout her pregnancy!

Brittany Cartwright worked the cutest maternity apparel in her November 2 post to Instagram! The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, looked so sweet in a green and white checkered off-the-shoulder mini-dress. Brittany sweetly cradled her growing belly in the mirror selfie and absolutely radiated that stunning pregnancy glow! But Brittany also took the opportunity to get very real about how her pregnancy has been going — and we so commend her for it!

“Through this first and second trimester I have been super sick so I’ve spent most of my days in bed (or close to the bathroom) and it’s been exhausting,” Brittany confessed in the caption to her post. “Let me tell y’all, morning sickness does NOT just happen in the morning! While trying to find every remedy in the book I’ve been googling and googling, and a friend told me to try the [Peanut] app.”

Brittany, who will welcome her little one with husband of one year Jax Taylor, 41, went on to share how empowered she felt to find “an amazing community of moms, moms-to-be, and women trying for babies. It’s a safe space to meet friends, find support, and ask all of your questions. It’s been such a valuable support system for me!” Through connecting with other pregnant women, Brittany has found the support she needs during this unprecedented time — especially experiencing pregnancy during a pandemic!

“It’s the support system we all need, especially at times like this,” Brittany observed. The reality TV star’s fans loved her honesty, and they were also glad to hear that she was “feeling better!” More importantly, so many people who left comments on Brittany’s post totally understood what she had been going through, proving that the reality TV star shares something in common with her legions of fans who are currently, or were at one point, pregnant!

Brittany and Jax revealed their thrilling news on September 21 that they are expecting their first little one. The couple looked so excited for the next chapter that was ahead of them in the photo they shared to Instagram, which you can see above. “Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon,” Brittany captioned the pic.