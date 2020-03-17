‘Vanderpump Rules’ Recap: Jax & Brittany (Finally) Get Married & Kristen Clashes With Carter

The March 17 episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ introduced Mr. and Mrs. Cauchi — for the very first time — after Jax and Brittany finally tied the knot in a lavish Kentucky ceremony.

It actually happened! Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright‘s Kentucky wedding finally aired during the March 17 episode of Vanderpump Rules, two weeks after the cast first arrived at the majestic castle in Versailles. It was a beautiful ceremony, and Jax shed some tears, but most of the drama happened after Jax and Brittany said “I do”. For example, despite Kristen‘s insistence that she and Carter have been ending their romance, he told her he loves her this week, and they ended up in bed together — with Scheana — following the reception. And when Jax caught them the next morning, Kristen just shrugged her shoulders in defeat. Scheana, however, did her best to convince viewers that they didn’t have a threesome.

Oh, and speaking of Kristen’s rocky romance with Carter — when it was time for Brittany to throw her bouquet, she tried to make sure Kristen didn’t catch it, as she didn’t want Kristen to think she’ll be getting married anytime soon. Especially since she hasn’t yet gotten rid of her deadbeat boyfriend. Fortunately, Brittany’s cousin was the one to catch it, but she’s 18, so we don’t think she’ll be tying the knot anytime soon.

Later, at the reception, Jax became upset when he saw that the bartender was charging his guests for alcohol. Jax started yelling, and saying that he had purchased 60 bottles of vodka and spent $100K on the wedding, so he wasn’t about to let a bartender take cash from his guests. Tom Sandoval, who was desperately trying to prove himself to Jax after the pastor scandal, overheard, sought out one of the event coordinators, found Jax’s vodka and saved the day. Jax seemed happy in that moment, but during his confessional, he said he’d only give Tom a B+ for his duties as one of his best men. Clearly, not all has been forgiven.

In other news, Stassi asked Beau if he’d ever propose, and he looked very uncomfortable upon her interrogation, and Lisa Vanderpump confronted Tom Schwartz and Katie over failing to make their marriage official.

And back at SUR, Danica tried to talk Dayna out of giving Max another chance, but she wouldn’t listen. Dayna later apologized to Max for accusing him of cheating without knowing all the facts, however, he was so butt hurt over it that he shot her down and said it’d be best if they didn’t get back together. Ouch.

