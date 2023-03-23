Jax Taylor Claims Tom Sandoval Cheated On Ariana Madix Many Times Before Raquel Leviss Affair

Jax Taylor dropped a major bomb about Tom Sandoval in the wake of Tom’s affair with Raquel Leviss. Jax, 43, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with his wife, Brittany Cartwright, on March 22 and claimed that Tom, 39, was cheating on Ariana, 37, for a long time during their 9-year relationship. “Not only the Miami situation. That was week one of their relationship, by the way,” Jax said, referencing the infamous “Miami Girl” who Tom allegedly slept with when he started dating Ariana. “Yeah, there’s been other times,” Jax also claimed.

The former Vanderpump Rules star pointed out that “it doesn’t matter if you’ve done it [cheating] one or ten times. You did it.” Andy Cohen asked Jax if Tom has cheated on Ariana “in the last couple years,” and Jax claimed that he has. Brittany, 34, asked Jax how he knows this information, and Jax told his wife, “I just know. I know things.”

Jax gave all his unfiltered thoughts about the “Scandoval” in his first WWHL appearance since he was fired from VPR in 2020. Jax said wasn’t surprised that Tom had an affair with Raquel. “I’ve called this from day one,” he said. “I haven’t been wrong about anything. Ever.” Jax also insisted that he “was there” when Tom first cheated on Ariana with “Miami Girl.” He said, “I was there the week they started dating when this happened. I said it many times. No one wanted to believe me.”

Furthermore, Jax said he believes Tom Schwartz knew about the affair. “I talk to Schwartz every day. I know for a fact. A 100 percent fact. On my child, he told me that he knew,” Jax said. The ex-Bravo star claimed that Schwartz, 40, told him he “knew for a while,” and that Schwartz allegedly tried to convince Sandoval to tell Ariana about the affair. “That’s what he’s told me verbatim. I gotta take his word for it,” Jax said.

Jax and Brittany came on WWHL ahead of the VPR Season 10 Reunion taping, where Raquel and Sandoval will have to face all their cast members and answer for their affair. Raquel has confirmed that she’ll be present for the reunion. “Yes, I will be attending the reunion in person,” she said to ET. Ariana, meanwhile, issued a public statement on March 16 where she thanked everyone for their support after learning about Tom’s affair. “To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, I know that I am not in this alone,” Ariana said. “So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. I am so f****** lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me.”