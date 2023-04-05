Peter Madrigal Calls Jax Taylor A ‘Hypocrite’ For Bashing Tom Sandoval Over Cheating Scandal (Exclusive)

Ever since it was revealed that Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss, everyone’s been sharing their opinions about it — even some who maybe shouldn’t be. Longtime SUR manager Peter Madrigal was on the latest episode of HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast and he discussed the affair. But he also had some choice words for those who may be seen as “hypocritical” for sharing their opinions on the matter.

Peter came on the podcast to talk about the “Scandoval,” which was a nickname given to Raquel and Tom Sandoval’s months-long affair, as he had dated Raquel for a bit before she moved onto Sandoval. He slammed Raquel and Tom for their actions and accused Raquel of “using” him to hide the affair, but he then called his former co-star, Jax Taylor, a “hypocrite” for doing the same.

Why? Well, Jax is an admitted cheater. He’s cheated on both his now-wife, Brittany Cartwright, and ex, Stassi Schroeder, in the past, but he’s also been very vocal about disliking Tom for his actions ever since the affair was exposed in early March. We asked Peter how he felt about Jax and other proven cheaters (like Kristen Doute) giving Tom a hard time, and he didn’t hold back. “I think it’s a little hypocritical. From where I’m standing, I’ve never cheated on anybody, so I can say something on it. But there’s a lot of people that will chime in and say certain things and I’m like, okay, pot calling the kettle black comes to mind.”

Jax recently called Tom “evil” and admitted he would have murdered Tom and Raquel by now if he were Ariana. But that’s not all he said. On March 21, Jax said he wasn’t surprised at all when he found out Tom Sandoval was cheating on Ariana. “I got a text message. It said, ‘You were right all along,’” Jax recalled of the moment he found out about the affair during an interview with PEOPLE. “It wasn’t shocking to me. I’ve known Tom Sandoval for 20 years, we grew up together. I just know his lifestyle. I know who he is, and I’ve said it many times. No one wanted to believe me.” And on the March 22 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Jax told Andy Cohen that he knows Tom has cheated on Ariana multiple times over the years. “I just know. I know things,” he said.

As we said, Jax has had a lot of opinions about the situation, but according to Peter, he’s not taking them too seriously.

Peter’s full interview on the Pay Attention Puh-lease podcast is available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Peter talks about when he thinks Raquel and Tom’s affair began, whether or not Tom Schwartz knew about it, and much more!