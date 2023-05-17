‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11: Everything We Know So Far Ahead Of The Finale & Epic Reunion

Vanderpump Rules was renewed for season 11 on May 9.

The next season will continue the aftermath of ‘Scandoval.’

It’s unclear if Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval will return.

Vanderpump Rules is more popular than ever thanks to the ‘Scandoval,’ one of the biggest scandals in Bravo history. The show was flipped upside down when Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ months-long affair was exposed to everyone, including Tom’s girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix. In turn, Bravo started rolling cameras again to capture the fallout, which will be featured in the upcoming finale airing May 17. The cast later sat down with Andy Cohen on March 23 for the 3-part reunion that kicks off on May 24. In the aftermath of all the drama, Bravo unsurprisingly gave the green light for Vanderpump Rules season 11.

There’s so much anticipation for the next season of VPR following the Scandoval. But many questions remain, including whether or not Raquel and Tom will return. Here’s everything we know, so far, about season 11.

Will There Be A Vanderpump Rules Season 11?

Yes, Vanderpump Rules will be back for season 11. The show’s renewal was confirmed by Bravo on May 9. Bravo also ordered more episodes of The Real Housewives franchises, Below Deck, Southern Charm, Million Dollar Listing, and more shows.

It’s unclear when cameras will start rolling for season 11. Season 10 filmed in the summer of 2022, so it’s possible Bravo may follow that format for this next season. Or, filming may start later, to give the cast more time to cool off from the drama that’s gone on.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Cast

Bravo has not announced the official cast for season 11. But, we can assume that Ariana, Lisa Vanderpump, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, and Tom Schwartz will return. Lisa’s husband Ken Todd, Scheana’s husband Brock Davies, and James’ girlfriend Ally Lewber will also probably be back. Charli Burnett, Kristina Kelly, and Peter Madrigal will likely pop up in the next season, as well.

There’s always the chance that former cast members, like Kristen Doute, could come back. Kristen filmed again after the scandal broke and her scenes will be featured in the finale. But Kristen said on Nick Viall‘s podcast that she isn’t interested in appearing on the show in a full-time capacity again. “I don’t want to be a part of anything that has ‘Vanderpump’ attached to it. I’m good on that,” she said. “I have outgrown them. I still have my friends, but that’s a toxic environment that I will gain nothing from.”

There’s also been speculation that Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright might return for season 11. The couple have weighed in on ‘Scandoval’ and are watching the episodes for a feature on Peacock. Jax confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he would return to the reality show, while Brittany showed some hesitation, and admitted the show gives her “anxiety” and “a lot of emotions.”

Will Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Return?

The big question for season 11 is whether or not Tom Sandoval and Raquel will be back. Since the scandal broke, Tom has stayed in the spotlight by doing interviews and touring with his band. Tom has not addressed his future on the show, but his presence in the spotlight indicates that he’s probably interested in returning.

Raquel, meanwhile, has totally vanished from the public eye in the last few months. In the middle of April, she checked into a mental health treatment center in Arizona, according to a statement from her rep. Raquel’s rep told People that the reality star planned to seek help before her secret relationship with Tom was exposed. “Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” the statement read. Raquel’s rep also specified that the treatment was not a “rehab” but instead a “mental health and trauma therapy” program.

Most of the VPR cast has weighed in on how they think filming would work for season 11, amidst their estranged relationships with Tom and Raquel. Scheana admitted in an interview with E! News that “it’s going to be very hard to convince any of us to be in the same room.” The “Good as Gold” singer told US Weekly that she “can picture” the whole group filming together again, but she “can’t envision what type of event that would be at.” Scheana added, “It would have to be something Lisa Vanderpump hosts. They’re not getting invited to any birthday parties, that’s for sure.”

Lala said on the Sofia With an F podcast in late April that producers contacted the cast about how they feel filming with Raquel and Tom again. “I was never close with these two, I’ve never liked these two, so it wasn’t some tremendous loss,” Lala explained. “It’s actually a gain for me ’cause I finally don’t have to pretend to get along with them for the sake of the group.”

Lisa Vanderpump expressed doubt at how the full cast could continue together when she was at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner on April 29. “Right now it’s a mess. I don’t know if we can sort it out,” Lisa told Entertainment Tonight.