Scheana Shay Reveals She Secretly Married Brock Davies 1 Year Before Their Wedding

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay, 37, was so determined to start her fairytale life that she actually married her husband, Brock Davies, one year before their Aug. 2022 wedding! The brunette beauty dropped the bombshell to her bridesmaids during the Apr. 12 episode of the hit Bravo show. “So, you guys know I’ve been wearing my wedding band for a while now — because we’ve been married for a while now,” Scheana told Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss at the time.

Later, in a confessional, the 37-year-old admitted it was “so hard” not to tell her loved ones about her 2021 nuptials. “It was so hard not to tell everyone especially because I’m so happy,” she quipped in the video, which you can watch here. While on the couch with her bridesmaids, the proud mother-of-one explained why they got married a year before their Mexico wedding. “When his investor’s visa needed to get changed, I also wanted him to be able to get his green card,” she explained.

Another reason for their secret wedding was the fact that Brock and Scheana have a daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies, who will turn two on Apr. 26. “We have a baby together, we know we’re going to be together forever, so we just literally said a couple of words, signed the paper,” the TV personality added. “We did this because we want a life together, we have a baby together, and it didn’t matter that it was done in front of a hundred people or four people,” Scheana continued in her confessional.

Soon after hearing that her dear friend tied the knot one year prior, Ariana, who recently split from Tom Sand0val, praised Scheana for her decision. “You know what, Scheana? So many people want to get married because they want the wedding, but you’ve been living the actual marriage, and the wedding is just kinda like a fun little icing on top of the cake,” the blonde beauty gushed to Scheana at the time. As many know, Scheana and Brock hosted their lavish wedding in Cancun, Mexico, on Aug. 23, 2022. She also took to Instagram on Apr. 13, to joke that it was her second wedding. “2nd times a charm Tune in to watch our wedding TONIGHT!”, she captioned the adorable wedding video.

Scheana’s wedding episode comes amid her confession that she edited Raquel’s face out of her wedding photos during the Apr. 12 episode of the Undressed with Pol’ and Patrik podcast. Brock’s wife opted to switch the woman who had an affair with Tom for her friend Lala Kent. “I decided to edit all my wedding photos and put Lala’s face on Raquel’s,” Scheana quipped during the podcast. “I had to I don’t want that b**** in my photos.” As many know, Tom’s affair with Raquel made headlines on Mar. 3, and has since been a main topic of Season 10 of VPR.