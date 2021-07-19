Celebrity Babies Born In 2021: Halsey, Stassi Schroeder & More Stars Who Became Parents

From Halsey to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Stassi Schroeder, here are all the celebs who have welcomed and are expecting bundles of joy in 2021.

2021 is already proving to be a big year for celebrity babies! Some of the biggest names in entertainment have welcomed new additions to their family, including Oscar-winner Emma Stone and supermodel Karlie Kloss. Some new moms have already revealed the happy news on Instagram, including former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder who welcomed her first child on January 7. Scroll through to see all the new and expectant moms of 2021!

Halsey

Halsey shared on July 19 that she and boyfriend Alev Aydin became parents less than a week earlier. “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love,” the 26-year-old singer captioned the Instagram announcement. In the first picture, Halsey cradled her baby while lying in a hospital bed. In the second photo, Halsey breastfed her child – named Ender Ridley Aydin.

Halsey first revealed her pregnancy during a photoshoot in January. “Surprise,” she captioned a photo from her maternity shoot.

Amber Heard

Amber Heard became a mother in 2021. The Aquaman actress revealed in July that she welcomed a baby girl, Oonagh Paige Heard, via surrogate in April. “I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way,” she wrote.

Brittany Matthews

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews became parents in March. The couple welcomed daughter Sterling Skye in mid-March. “The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life. Baby girl, we love you!” she captioned the announcement.

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song

Macaulay Culkin is a father. He and long-term partner Brenda Song welcomed a son, Dakota Song Culkin, in April. The child was named after Macaulay’s late sister, who passed away in 2018 in a car accident.

Kit Harrington & Rose Leslie

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcomed their first child together in February. The couple kept the pregnancy under wraps before giving a rare interview to the New York Post in October 2020. “I am thrilled to be expecting,” she told the outlet. “I can’t wait to meet the new member of our family!” Kit and Rose, who met on the set of the HBO series Game of Thrones, didn’t issue a formal announcement about the child’s birth. Instead, the public learned after Rose was photographed carrying the baby in a carrier during a romantic stroll with Kit.

Joseph &Kendra Duggar

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Duggar welcomed their third child together in February. The couple confirmed that Kendra had given birth to a baby girl named Brooklyn Praise Duggar on Feb. 19. “We are so excited to see Garrett and Addison’s reaction when they meet the new baby,” the couple said, referring to their first two children when announcing the latest pregnancy. “Garrett has already been such a loving big brother to Addison, and we look forward to Addison’s reaction to a life-size baby doll.”

Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn, one of the stars of Selling Sunset, welcomed her first child with her husband, Christian Richard, on May 15. Baby C is more precious than I could have ever imagined. Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait to meet someone,” she said in the statement announcing her child’s birth. The baby, a boy named Christian Georges Dumontet, left Christine feeling like a “mama bear… My sole job is to protect him, to love him, and to raise him.”

Stassi Schroeder

Stassi Schroeder, 32, and her boyfriend Beau Clark, 40, are officially a family of three! The couple welcomed their first child, a girl named Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, on January 7. “We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment,” Stassi gushed at the time. “It’s something that you hear from all new parents after birth, but something magical happens. We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful, and most importantly, healthy, baby girl.” When their bub was two weeks old, Stassi shared the first photos and videos of their daughter, showing Hartford snoozing in her crib, and later sucking on her pacifier. She also gave fans some insight into her parenthood journey thus far.

“Beau & I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter. Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it. It’s her two-week birthday, and I feel like I’m finally ready to share my little girl.” The couple first revealed the happy pregnancy news back in June 2020, amid a turbulent time for the reality star. Just four days before announcing she was a mom-to-be, it was revealed that Stassi and her co-star Kristen Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules after Faith Stowers revealed the pair once tried to call the cops on her over a crime she didn’t commit in 2018.

Chelsea Houska

And baby makes six! Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska welcomed her fourth child on January 25 — her third with Cole DeBoer. The couple introduced fans to their baby girl, Walker June, in a sweet post, revealing she gave birth to her the same day she welcomed their son, Watson Cole, in 2017. How sweet! “She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson, and surprised us by coming last night,” Chelsea wrote. Fans were shocked when the reality TV star first announced that she was expecting her fourth child. “One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021,” she wrote on Instagram in August 2020.

Yaya Mayweather

Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather, the 20-year-old daughter of Floyd Mayweather Jr., gave birth to a baby boy named Kentrell Jr. on January 9! The new mom welcomed her little bundle of joy with rapper boyfriend, NBA YoungBoy, and revealed the exciting news by posting an adorable pic of her son’s foot. The news of her pregnancy was first broken by her famous father on the Oct. 30 episode of the Hollywood Unlocked: Uncensored podcast. “I just want the best for my daughter. Always want the best,” he said. “If that makes her happy, then we’re happy.” Of course, fans would recall the happy news comes less than one year after Yaya was previously arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing another woman in YoungBoy’s Houston home. Nevertheless, it seems the couple is looking ahead in 2021 and focusing on their little boy!

Khadijah Haqq

One of Khloe Kardashian‘s closest pals, Khadijah Haqq, became mom-of-three after welcoming an adorable daughter with her husband, Bobby McCray. The 37-year-old, who already shares son Christian McCray, 10, and daughter Celine McCray, 6, with her husband of a decade, announced she welcomed the bundle of joy on January 17. “We love you, baby girl. You complete our family!” she captioned a photo of her six family member’s hands. “When 5 becomes 6.” The former Dash Dolls star announced her pregnancy back in August 2020, writing, “I’m pregnant!!! I couldn’t wait to share that my family is growing and we will soon welcome a new baby in our home.”

Bindi Irwin

The late Australian icon Steve Irwin‘s daughter Bindi Irwin welcomed her first child in 2021! Bindi met her husband, Chandler Powell, at the Australia Zoo when they were only teenagers. Flash forward a few years, and the pair eventually tied the knot in March 2020 at the zoo! Bindi had shared plenty of pics throughout her pregnancy, including a recreation of her mom and dad back in 2003, when they were pregnant with her younger brother Robert.

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff‘s family has grown! The Lizzie McGuire alum welcomed another bundle of joy with her husband, Matthew Koma, in 2021. Hilary took to social media on October 24 to reveal that she was “growing!” Her post included a video of her doting hubby rubbing her belly, with a caption that read, “We are growing!!! Mostly me.” The Younger actress welcomed her first child, son Luca Cruz Comrie, in March 2012 during her first marriage to NHL player Mike Comrie. The couple divorced in 2016, and by January 2017, Hilary began dating Matthew.

Hilary revealed she gave birth in March in a roundabout way. She posted an Instagram photo of her second child, Banks Violet Bair taking a bath and wrote in the caption that Baks is no longer the youngest member of the family (which Banks didn’t seem too pleased about.)

Kelly Rowland

Former Destiny’s Child hitmaker Kelly Rowland gave birth to a son (baby No. 2 with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon) in late January. Kelly first revealed her pregnancy when she appeared as the cover girl for the October 2020 issue of Women’s Health. “We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like….let’s see what happens,” Kelly told the mag. Luckily, it didn’t take long, as she got pregnant “right away.” The couple is already parents to a son named Titan, who celebrated his sixth birthday in November 2020.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone became a mom in March. The Oscar-winner welcomed her first child with her comedian husband Dave McCary, 35, after Us Weekly reported that she was very “excited” to start a family. A few months earlier, the pair officially tied the knot in September 2020, after postponing their wedding due to the global pandemic. The notoriously private couple got engaged in December 2019, after dating for a few years.

Karlie Kloss

Supermodel Karlie Kloss welcomed her first child with her husband Joshua Kushner in March 2021! The private couple, who have long kept details of their relationship under wraps, didn’t share much about her pregnancy journey. In fact, fans first found out that the Victoria’s Secret model was expecting through a report published in October 2020! “Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021,” a source close to Karlie shared with People. “She will be the most amazing mother.”

Mandy Moore

This Is Us actress Mandy Moore welcomed her first child in February 2021. The actress and singer first shared that she and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, were going to be parents in September 2020. She took to Instagram to announce the happy news, writing, “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021.” She shared a series of black and white photos with her 4.3 million followers, with the first snap showing Taylor standing close to Mandy with his hand on her stomach. She kept fans updated throughout her pregnancy, too, sharing snaps of herself cradling her bump while out and about!