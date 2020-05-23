Hilary Duff Claps Back At ‘Disgusting’ Twitter Rumor: ‘Get A Hobby’

Hilary Duff began trending on Twitter after trolls criticized a photo of her 8-year-old son Luca. The former Disney star and doting mom quickly shut down the unfounded comments, chalking them up to people being ‘bored.’

Hilary Duff, 32, doesn’t have time for internet trolls! The Younger actress became a social media trend after some people felt that a photo of her son Luca, 8, was inappropriate — and she was sure to clear the air about the unfounded claims. In the candid snap, her eldest child is seen lying down nude, which she made note of in a now-deleted Instagram story video. “All of our family photos,” Hilary began, filming a cute board of various moments over the years of herself, Luca and daughter Banks Violet, 18 months. “Someone pointed out on Instagram that I did a nude of [Luca], which I did, so we put a sticker,” she added, showing the photo again with a sticker covering him below the waist.

The post lead some Twitter users to make some very strong accusations against Hilary, including that she was participating in sex trafficking. The former Lizzie McGuire star quickly clapped back with a tweet of her own on Saturday, May 23, writing, “Everyone bored af right now I know..but this is actually disgusting….. whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone.” She added, “Maybe get a hobby.” There is no evidence about the defamatory and slanderous claims about Hilary, and the inappropriate thread with the accusations has since disappeared.

Hilary, of course, is a devoted mom to both Luca — her son with ex Mike Comrie — and Banks, whom she shares with husband Matthew Koma. The actress often shares sweet photos of her two kids, including an adorable video from Mother’s Day! “These kids make me utterly exhausted and I wouldn’t want it any other way. I am amazed by all that they continue to teach me,” she began her caption, including a clip of her kids and Matthew having a blast in a swimming pool. “I am so grateful I get to guide them through this part of their life and witness all of their moments, big and small. I can’t wait to see what they become,” she added.

Everyone bored af right now I know..but this is actually disgusting….. whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby — Hilary Duff (@HilaryDuff) May 23, 2020

Her loyal fanbase chimed in about the defamatory tweets immediately, defending and stand up for Hilary. “Hilary you don’t deserve this. You’re the best mother and you and your family deserve better,” fan @movieposterguy wrote. HollywoodLife has reached out to Hilary Duff’s rep for comment.