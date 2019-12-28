See Pics
Hollywood Life

Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma’s Daughter Banks, 1, Looks Super Adorable During Their Juice Bar Outing

Hilary Duff
Backgrid
Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma. Hilary Duff, left, and Matthew Koma arrive at the Amazon Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Amazon Afterparty, Beverly Hills, USA - 06 Jan 2019
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Hilary Duff, her husband Mathew Koma, and little Banks pictured after getting a healthy drink from Royalty Juice on Friday. Pictured: Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Banks Violet Bair BACKGRID USA 27 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Amazon Golden Globes After Party sponsored by Audi, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Hilary Duff out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Dec 2018 Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma out for lunch with baby Banks in West Hollywood View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Weekend Editor

There’s a cuteness alert out for Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma’s daughter Banks as she looked precious as can be while out and about with her doting parents!

Family time is the best time! Hilary Duff, 32, and her new husband Matthew Koma, 32, were spotted leaving a juice bar in Los Angeles on December 27 with their adorable daughter Banks, 1. Her proud father had a big smile on his face while carrying his littlest one to the car while Hilary held onto her delicious drink. The “Come Clean” singer dressed casual for the west coast outing in a grey top underneath a green jacket and black leggings while her hubby kept it simple in an all-black ensemble. Banks, on the other hand, was as colorful as can be in a shiny purple top and pants with her hair up in a bow!

Hilary gave fans another view of their time together by posting a sweet snap of Matthew and Banks inside the juice shop. “Just missing the boy. And all is crazy but right,” she wrote, referring to her son Luca, 7, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, 39. Fans couldn’t get over how cute they looked together, with one writing, “Congratulations on your beautiful family!,” and another one chiming in with, “Loving her little blue boots!”

It has been a whirlwind time for Hilary and Matthew since she gave birth to their little one in October 2018. The longtime duo finally tied the knot in December 2018 after almost three years of dating! They wed in a private backyard ceremony six months after he proposed to the Younger star.

Hilary Duff Matthew Koma
Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma with their daughter Banks. Credit: Backgrid
Hilary Duff Matthew Koma
Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma out in LA with their daughter Banks. Credit: Backgrid

The now married couple were reportedly surrounded by several loved ones during their big day where the guest list included her older sister Haylie Duff, 34. “It was a love-fest – a small and intimate ceremony at her house with friends and family,” a source spilled to JustJared.

Hilary walked down the aisle in a gorgeous number by Jenny Packham before swapping vows with her rockstar hubby. The backless number featured a stunning train and long sleeves, reminding us of Jackie Kennedy Onassis‘ sari-inspired Valentino dress from 1967.