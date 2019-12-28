Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma’s Daughter Banks, 1, Looks Super Adorable During Their Juice Bar Outing

There’s a cuteness alert out for Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma’s daughter Banks as she looked precious as can be while out and about with her doting parents!

Family time is the best time! Hilary Duff, 32, and her new husband Matthew Koma, 32, were spotted leaving a juice bar in Los Angeles on December 27 with their adorable daughter Banks, 1. Her proud father had a big smile on his face while carrying his littlest one to the car while Hilary held onto her delicious drink. The “Come Clean” singer dressed casual for the west coast outing in a grey top underneath a green jacket and black leggings while her hubby kept it simple in an all-black ensemble. Banks, on the other hand, was as colorful as can be in a shiny purple top and pants with her hair up in a bow!

Hilary gave fans another view of their time together by posting a sweet snap of Matthew and Banks inside the juice shop. “Just missing the boy. And all is crazy but right,” she wrote, referring to her son Luca, 7, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, 39. Fans couldn’t get over how cute they looked together, with one writing, “Congratulations on your beautiful family!,” and another one chiming in with, “Loving her little blue boots!”

It has been a whirlwind time for Hilary and Matthew since she gave birth to their little one in October 2018. The longtime duo finally tied the knot in December 2018 after almost three years of dating! They wed in a private backyard ceremony six months after he proposed to the Younger star.

The now married couple were reportedly surrounded by several loved ones during their big day where the guest list included her older sister Haylie Duff, 34. “It was a love-fest – a small and intimate ceremony at her house with friends and family,” a source spilled to JustJared.

Hilary walked down the aisle in a gorgeous number by Jenny Packham before swapping vows with her rockstar hubby. The backless number featured a stunning train and long sleeves, reminding us of Jackie Kennedy Onassis‘ sari-inspired Valentino dress from 1967.