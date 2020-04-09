Hilary Duff let her adorable 8-year-old son Luca do her makeup while in quarantine, and the finished look was absolutely priceless.

Hilary Duff, 32, is having fun with her kids while in quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak. The actress took to her Instagram stories on April 8 to share a series of clips showing her adorable son Luca Cruz Comrie, 8, proudly giving his mom a makeover. And the end result was priceless! “I’m getting my makeup done by an 8-year-old,” said former Lizzie McGuire star said in the first clip, as her mini-me very diligently applied eyeshadow to her lids. Hilary looked cozy yet chic as she donned a brown bomber jacket styled with layered necklaces and oversized gold hoop earrings. “Should I wait and not look until the end?” she asked her little boy, to which he confidently responded, “yeah.”

At one point, Hilary peeked at her makeup in the reflection of her phone, but her glance didn’t slip by the super attentive Luca as he quickly put his hand over to phone to ensure she’d be surprised by the final look! “What’s the vibe?” Hilary asked her little makeup artist, who promptly said, “I’m not telling you.” Luca then proved he’s a true professional, disappearing into the background as he declared “I need to wash this brush.” He’s clearly been picking up makeup tips from his mom over the years!

Hilary then revealed the final makeup look, sharing the finished result with her 14.9 million Instagram followers. “It’s subtle,” the mom-of-two said sarcastically, as she rocked mismatched grey and bronze eyeshadow, and smeared red Joker-esque lipstick. “It’s unique,” she added. “I’ve never done makeup like this before, but I like it.”

Hilary is also in quarantine with her hubby Matthew Koma, 32, and their one-year-old daughter Banks. The pair were married in an intimate backyard ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 21, and tied the knot at Hilary’s Los Angeles area home. They were reportedly surrounded by her friends and family including her older sister Haylie Duff, 34, and son Luca “It was a love-fest – a small and intimate ceremony at her house with friends and family,” a source spilled to JustJared. Hilary’s stylist Jessica Paster also shared a gorgeous image of a flower bouquet earlier in the day to her Instagram page. “Winter solstice … a day of luv ❤️🌺☃️🦋,” she captioned the lush red, blush and white florals.