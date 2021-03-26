Emma Stone’s Baby Born: Actress Gives Birth To 1st Child With Dave McCary

And baby makes three! Congratulations to Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary, who have welcomed their first child together.

Emma Stone is officially a mom! The Oscar-winner welcomed her first child with her comedian husband Dave McCary, 35, on March 13, according to TMZ. The site could not confirm whether or not Emma had a boy or a girl, and HollywoodLife has reached out to the actress’ rep for comment.

News of Emma’s pregnancy was first reported on January 4, when a source told Us Weekly that she was “excited” about becoming a mother. “She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing,” the insider added. “She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.” It came just a few months after Dave revealed he and Emma officially tied the knot in September 2020, after postponing their wedding due to the global pandemic.

The sweet couple got engaged in December 2019, and the Saturday Night Live writer posted an adorable selfie of a fresh-faced Emma showing off her stunning, sparkling ring. Without any other details, Dave simply captioned the pic with floating heart emojis. The notoriously private couple have been dating since 2017, and met when Emma hosted SNL. According to some reports, he directed her during the “Wells for Boys” skit on the show.

The pair remained very low key over the years, however Emma did open up to her pal Jennifer Lawrence about having kids, in the September 2018 issue of Elle. “My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older,” she confessed. “I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.”

Emma has been spotted out and about with a baby bump a few times over the last several months. However, she has not publicly discussed or confirmed her exciting pregnancy news herself. Congratulations to the happy couple!