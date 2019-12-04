Emma Stone and Dave McCary have quietly been dating since 2017, and the pair reportedly met after she hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 2016!

Emma Stone, 30, is engaged to her boyfriend Dave McCary, 34! The Oscar winner and Saturday Night Live staffer took to Dave’s Instagram account to announce the happy news, posting a smiley photo of the two as Emma flashes her gorgeous vintage-style ring to the camera! Adding a heart emoji, the pair look more in love than ever! Dave was casual in a classic black turtleneck in the photo, while Emma appeared to wearing neutral makeup and a white silk t-shirt. Though diamonds may be a girls’ best friend, Emma’s engagement ring is unique with a gorgeous pearl set in what appears to be silver or white gold.

The adorable couple have been dating since 2017, and were first spotted together on a date in New York City that November. The low-key couple reportedly connected when Emma hosted SNL back in Dec. 2016, and made a rare public appearance at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards in January! “I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids,” Emma spilled to her BFF Jennifer Lawrence in an interview with Elle magazine in Aug. 2018. “My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids.”

Speaking of weddings, Emma was front and center in a gorgeous green velvet number to watch J.Law tie-the-knot with Cooke Maroney in Rhode Island last month!