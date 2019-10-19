Kris Jenner, Emma Stone & More Star Guests At Jennifer Lawrence’s Wedding — See Pics

A star-studded celebration! Jennifer Lawrence was not short on famous guests for her Oct. 19 nuptials to Cooke Maroney, which included friends Ashley Olsen, Nicole Richie & Adele!

Jennifer Lawrence, 29, may have been the star of her wedding, but she wasn’t the only famous face at her nuptials to art curator Cooke Maroney, 33, on Saturday, Oct. 19. Adele, Emma Stone and Ashley Olsen — just to name a few — were all on hand to support and celebrate the Hunger Games actress and her new husband. Other A-listers who made the intimate 150 person guest list included Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden, Sienna Miller, Derek Blasberg, and Amy Schumer.

The event marked a new chapter in Jennifer’s life, as well as a reunion of sorts for some of our favorite, famous BFFs. Jennifer is one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood, so it wasn’t surprising that she had a great turnout of celebs at her nuptials! The Oscar winning actress tied the knot in a romantic Rhode Island Ceremony, held at Alex & Anti CEO Carolyn Rafaelian‘s home. The historic property, named the Belcourt of Newport, was originally built in 1894 by famed American architect Richard Morris Hunt.

But, of course, those weren’t the only celebrities on J-Law’s guest list. It’s no secret that the young starlet has an affinity for – or an obsession with – the Kardashians. Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, 63, and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, 39, attended the wedding to celebrate her families’ biggest fan. The KarJenner clan is surprisingly close with the Oscar winner: just over two years ago, Jennifer gifted Kris a Porsche for Christmas in 2017.

Obviously, some of the stars of this wedding were more low-key famous, like Lawrence’s now-husband Cooke. The couple began dating in June 2018 and got engaged in February 2019. Jennifer showed off her stunning ring out on the town with her beau during a sweet date night in New York City and at Paris Fashion Week. Cooke and Jennifer have a lot of love in their future as a source previously shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, “She feels really lucky to be marrying the man of her dreams.”

Before settling down with Cooke, Jennifer was in two other high profile romances. She dated her X-Men co-star, Nicholas Hoult, from 2010 until about 2014, and they have stayed friendly ever since. In Sept. 2016, she began seeing Darren Aronofsky, who directed her film, mother, and was 20 years her senior. They were fairly private about their relationship, and ended things in Nov. 2017, just months before she got together with Cooke.