Jennifer Lawrence Inviting Kardashians To Her Wedding & Kim May Even Be A Bridesmaid

Jennifer Lawrence is so obsessed with the Kardashians that one or more might end up in her bridal party. We’ve got the details on how Kim could be a bridesmaid in her wedding to Cooke Maroney.

Jennifer Lawrence has long made it known how Keeping Up With The Kardashians is her absolute favorite thing in the world. She’s grown close to the famous family, even having dinner with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and other members at matriarch Kris Jenner‘s Calabasas house. Now that she’s personal friends with Kar-Jenners, she wants them to be part of her wedding ceremony to Cooke Maroney. “Jennifer really likes Kris and Kim and has spent some great times with them both and other members of the Kardashian family in the past. Since they are all friends, they are both on the short list to be invited to her wedding,” a source close the 28-year-old actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“On top of all that, talk has turned to the possibility of being bridesmaids. Friends and family don’t know if she is joking or not but Jen has mentioned that she would like Kim to be a bridesmaid. Regardless of how that turns out its clear that some of the Kardashian family, especially Kim and Kris are going to be invited and Jen would love for them to be able to attend once the date is set for the wedding,” our insider continues. Hey, Kris is licensed to marry people so Jen could have the head Kar-Jenner as her officiant.

The 28-year-old Oscar winner got engaged in early February to the 33-year-old art dealer after eight months of dating. J-Law has proclaimed her everlasting love for all things Kardashian many times. She got the thrill of interviewing Kim while guest hosting on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Nov. 3, 2017. She hilariously grilled her on everything from whether she thought former family friend O.J. Simpson really killed his estranged wife to whether it was weird that her ex Reggie Bush married a woman who looks like she could be Kim’s twin.

Jen even had a tent erected on the set of the 2017 psychological thriller mother! with KUWTK playing on a loop and pics of the family on the walls. “I had to go to a darker place than I’ve ever been in my life,” she told Vogue in August of 2017. “I didn’t know if I’d be able to come out OK.” Since the filming was so emotionally hard on her, the Kardashian tent was where she went to decompress and recover. “It was a tent that had pictures of the Kardashians and Keeping Up with the Kardashians playing on a loop—and gumballs. My happy place,” she revealed.