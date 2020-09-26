Emma Stone Married: ‘La La Land’ Star Weds Dave McCary After 3 Years Of Dating

It’s official! Emma Stone has reportedly wed ‘Saturday Night Live’ writer Dave McCary after announcing their engagement in December.

They finally said “I do!” Emma Stone, 31,and Dave McCary, 35, tied the knot, according to People. The report comes just two weeks after they caused marriage speculation when they were spotted wearing matching bands on their left hand ring fingers during a walk a walk together in Los Angeles on Sept. 11. They both wore casual clothing during the outing and didn’t seem to want to draw attention to themselves as they happily took their stroll. The couple has yet to confirm the nuptials themselves but the news is definitely exciting!

It wasn’t that long ago that the Oscar winner and Saturday Night Live staff writer took the next step in their relationship by getting engaged in December 2019. The couple took to Dave’s Instagram account on Dec. 4 to share the happy news. Taking the photo at a selfie angle, the pair beamed at the camera while Emma showed off her gorgeous ring! As opposed to including a lengthy caption from the two, Dave chose instead to simply add a cute heart emoji as the caption. Of course, Emma was more than likely swapping ideas with some of her A-list pals prior to saying her own “I dos.”

On Oct. 19, the La La Land actress was just one of a number of stars assembled for the wedding of Jennifer Lawrence. The Silver Linings Playbook star married art curator Cooke Maroney and we can’t help but think that Emma definitely offered support to her pal while enjoying the beautiful occasion. Now, it would seem that J-Law took on the role of supportive friend for Emma’s big day!

Before getting engaged, Emma and Dave met in 2016 during Emma’s hosting gig on SNL. By the summer of 2017, the pair were spotted out and about enjoying their time together in New York City — taking their relationship public. Prior to her relationship with Dave, Emma dated her Spider-Man co-star, Andrew Garfield, from 2011-2015. The pair remain on amicable terms.

We’ve reached out to Emma’s rep for comment but have yet to receive a response. Congratulations to the newly married couple!