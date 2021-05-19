Christine Quinn’s Baby Born: ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Welcomes 1st Child With Christian Richard

Christine Quinn is officially a mom! The ‘Selling Sunset’ star welcomed her first child with husband Christian Richard. Learn more about their exciting, happy news!

Welcome to the world little one! Christine Quinn is a mom. The Selling Sunset star, 31, revealed the exciting news that she had welcomed her first child with husband Christian Richard on May 15 in Los Angeles, per People! “Baby C is more precious that I could have ever imagined. Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait to meet someone,” Christine told the outlet in the May 19 announcement, revealing she had a baby boy named Christian Georges Dumontet. “It is the most incredible feeling to know that you have created life. My protective mama bear mentality is stronger than ever. My sole job is to protect him, to love him and to raise him.” Christine’s little one was born via emergency c-section. Both she and her baby are doing well!

Christine and and her husband kept their happy news fairly close to their hearts when they initially found out that they were going to be first-time parents. A rep for the reality TV stare confirmed that Christine was, indeed, expecting in February 2021. Of course, Christine was totally over the moon, and was so excited to be entering this new chapter in her life with the man she loves.

“I’m a firm believer in manifesting my dreams and ’til this day, have always done so. This beautiful pregnancy was manifested,” Christine shared, upon making her pregnancy news public. “We knew that we wanted to create a family in 2021 and I envisioned myself pregnant as I did my daily meditations… I’m so ready for what this next chapter holds and cannot wait to be a mom!”

After sharing her thrilling news, Christine kept her fans updated on how her pregnancy journey was progressing by posting photos and more on social media. One of her sweetest snaps came on April 23, and featured Christine looking super glam and rocking that pregnancy glow! “I can’t believe I’m only a few weeks away from being a mommy!” Christine wrote as the caption.

Christine and her husband exchanged their ‘I dos’ in Los Angeles on December 15, 2019. Ever since then Christine’s life has totally changed, and now she’s heading into a whole new, exciting phase of her journey! We wish the new parents all the best!