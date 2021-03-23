‘Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald Shares The Advice She Gave Chrishell Stause Now That She’s Single

Mary Fitzgerald has some very blunt dating advice for her ‘Selling Sunset’ co-star Chrishell Stause, following her recent split from ‘DWTS’ pro Keo Motsepe.

“Stay away from men!” That’s what Selling Sunset‘s Mary Fitzgerald wants her co-star Chrishell Stause to know now that she’s single again. The former Days of Our Lives star and Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, 31, called it quits in late Feb. 2021 after a three month romance. Chrishell was previously blindsided by her This Is Us star husband Justin Hartley,’s surprise divorce filing in Nov. 2019. The 44-year-old actor also made the shocking claim that they had separated in July of that year, despite still attending events as a couple and showing Instagram love throughout that fall. That’s why Mary wants to help Chrishell when it comes to finding her next guy.

Mary tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that when it comes to dating advice for newly single Chrishell, “Stay away from men!” is what she wants the 39-year-old to do for now. We reminded Mary, 39, that there are still catches out there, as she found a great guy in husband Romain Bonnet.

“I know, I know. Yeah, my advice, is let all of us…she’s very private in her private life and so until she’s ready for things to come out…but I would say next time, just let us know who you are even thinking about so we can kind of weed out the bullsh*t first,” Mary explains, as her Selling Sunset co-stars could help Chrishell find an amazing man.

Mary says that the actress turned realtor has a lot to offer someone. It’s obvious that Chrishell is stunningly beautiful, but Mary tells us, “She’s so funny, she’s so funny. What shocked me the most is how witty she is. She’ll say stuff on the show and I’m like ‘Oh yeah, she’s pretty cute,’ like when she says stuff. But she has these witty remarks and she’s so quick. She’s a very fun person to be around.”

We asked Mary what the secret is to her happy three-year-marriage to Romain. She admitted, “I think we just love and respect each other a lot. And we both have similar work ethics and like morals and values. Every relationship goes through ups and downs, but I think we’re just very aligned with what we want. And that’s each other!” Now hopefully Mary can help Chrishell find a guy who can makes her feel that loved!