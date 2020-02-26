Macaulay Culkin: 5 Things You May Not Have Known About Actor Cast In ‘American Horror Story’

Macaulay Culkin is joining ‘American Horror Story’ for its upcoming 10th season. The veteran actor, however, has had quite the life thus far leading up to his big debut on the Ryan Murphy franchise.

Lights, camera, action. Macaulay Culkin, 39, is one of the many actors who will be part of AHS‘ milestone 10th season. The first teaser, which creator Ryan Murphy unveiled on his Instagram on Wednesday, February 26, showed waves crashing on the beach as the cast is revealed to Orville Peck’s “Dead of Night.” The star-studded lineup includes Macaulay along with Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.

Macaulay will no doubt bring his legions of fans to the F/X series as they’ve adored him for many years that date back to his iconic roles in Uncle Buck and the Home Alone movies. Even though he’s an international icon there are still things about him that you may not know.

Here are 5 of those things to get you caught up on all things Macaulay.

1: Big return to television. Macaulay hasn’t had a consistent TV role in four years since his recurring part on The Jim Gaffigan Show. He played himself on the short-lived TV Land comedy series before it got the axe in 2016.

2: He took a major break from the entertainment world. The household name took a 4-year break beginning in 1994, when he was only 14 years old, after making over ten movies in only seven years. He ended up going to a private high school in Manhattan before dropping out during his senior year.

3: He got married super young. Macaulay wed actress Rachel Miner in 1998 when they were only 18 years old. Their union didn’t last long as they separated in 2000 and officially divorced in 2002. He went on to date former That 70’s Show star Mila Kunis for several years after his split from Rachel.

4: Bonjour! Macaulay has called Paris his home ever since 2013. He has also found love in between then where he’s been in a relationship with his Changeland co-star Brenda Song since October 2017.

5: Animation time. The New York City native has appeared on five different episodes of the long-running animation series Robot Chicken. He actually played his Home Alone character, Kevin McCalister, in a 2010 Christmas special.