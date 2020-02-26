Ryan Murphy has blessed us by revealing the season 10 cast of ‘American Horror Story.’ Veterans like Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson are returning and will be joined by Macaulay Culkin and more.

American Horror Story season 10 is a milestone season and Ryan Murphy is making sure it doesn’t disappoint. He unveiled his cast for season 10 via Instagram on Feb. 26. The first teaser shows waves crashing on the beach as the cast is revealed to Orville Peck’s “Dead of Night.” The cast includes Kathy Bates, Macaulay Culkin, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.

The new cast member to join the AHS troupe is Macaulay Culkin. This will be the Home Alone star’s first major TV role since his appearances on The Jim Gaffigan Show. Who else is excited to see what Ryan comes up for Macaulay? This season is going to be epic.

American Horror Story veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are returning after a season off. They appeared in the first 8 seasons of the show. Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock are coming back for season 10 after appearing in AHS: 1984 and prior seasons. Adina Porter and Kathy Bates are back after a season off as well.

Notably, fan-favorites Cody Fern and Emma Roberts aren’t included in the cast lineup after starring in AHS: 1984. However, Ryan could always bring them back in guest star capacities. With AHS, expect the unexpected.

Ryan didn’t reveal the AHS season 10 theme just yet but he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY back in Oct. 2019 that he had two ideas in mind. “I decide always on Halloween day, and I have two ideas that I’m going back and forth with, so I don’t know which one is going to win,” he told HollywoodLife. American Horror Story season 10 will premiere in 2020 on FX.