‘AHS’ Stars Angela Bassett, Cody Fern & More Reveal Whether Or Not They’d Return For Season 10

‘American Horror Story’ season 10 has already been confirmed and HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with current and past cast members about whether or not they’d come back for the milestone season.

American Horror Story has had a rotating cast ever since it premiered in 2011. Many cast members have starred in multiple seasons as some of the most memorable characters. The show’s ninth season, AHS: 1984, is currently airing now and the show has already been renewed for season 10. HollywoodLife spoke with multiple American Horror Story stars about the highly-anticipated tenth season.

“I would be willing to return for season 10,” Cody Fern told HollywoodLife at the 100th episode celebration on Oct. 26. “I mean, I think all of that is always a conversation with Ryan [Murphy]. You know, Ryan has his ideas and so you always hope to be included. I have something happening next year, so we’ll wait and see.” Cody is currently starring in AHS: 1984 as Xavier. Zach Villa, who plays Richard Ramirez on AHS: 1984, is totally down to return. “Are you kidding? I’m waiting for the phone call,” Zach said. “I’m stoked and I love this world and the fact that I know that I get to do something different, is as an actor just such a blessing and something I look forward to.” Billie Lourd, who plays Montana on AHS: 1984, said she would return “if I got asked.” Angelica Ross, who plays Dee Dee, said she’d come back “in a heartbeat.”

Angela Bassett attended the event in support of the show’s 100th episode. Angela, who is currently starring on 9-1-1, notably starred in seasons 3, 4, 5, and 6. “I’ll be back whenever they call,” Angela told HollywoodLife about whether or not she’d return for season 10. Jamie Brewer, who appeared in seasons 1, 3, 4, and 7, is waiting on the call about season 10 as well. “The biggest thing with Ryan is a lot of secrecy, and when he’s ready for you he’ll let you know,” she said. Cheyenne Jackson, who starred in season 5, 6, 7, and 8, admitted that he’d return “in a heartbeat. It’s fun now because we’ve done this for so long. Now I’m a dad. I have three-year-old twins. I look at things differently and Ryan always comes up with something great.”

Ryan admitted on the AHS carpet that he already had ideas about the theme for season 10. “I decide always on Halloween day, and I have two ideas that I’m going back and forth with, so I don’t know which one is going to win,” he told HollywoodLife. AHS: 1984 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.