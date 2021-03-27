Hilary Duff Reveals She Gave Birth To Baby No. 3 By Calling Daughter Banks, 2, A ‘Big Sister’

Hilary Duff is now a mother of three! The millennial queen also revealed the newborn’s sweet name.

Welcome to the world, little one! Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma welcomed the newest member of their family on March 24: baby Mae James Bair — marking their second child together, and Hilary’s third overall. Hilary revealed the big news by confirming that her second child, Banks Violet Bair, is no longer the youngest member of the family…which Banks didn’t seem too pleased about.

Hilary shared a photo of Banks looking grumpy while soaking in the tub. “I’m a big sister …… marinating on how I feel about that!,” Hilary wrote as she pretended to be her daughter. The Disney Channel alum also tagged her husband, Matthew, in the photo. While the Younger star didn’t outright state that she gave birth, fans presumed that this was Hilary’s hilarious way of delivering the news and offered their “congratulations.” This announcement arrives five months after Hilary revealed that she’s pregnant again. In a second post, she shared a sweet black and white photo after giving birth in an inflatable pool. “Mae James Bair — We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21,” the singer captioned the photo, as toddler (and new big sister!) Banks looked at the baby lovingly.

It doesn’t seem like that long ago when Hilary and Matthew shared that they were expecting a new addition to their family. Hilary took to Instagram on October 24, amid the coronavirus pandemic, to share that she was “growing!” Her post included a video of her doting husband rubbing her belly, with a caption that read, “We are growing!!! Mostly me.”

This is Hilary’s third child that she has given birth to. The Younger actress welcomed her first child, son Luca Cruz Comrie, on March 20, 2012 during her first marriage to NHL player Mike Comrie. The couple were married from 2010 until their divorce was finalized in 2016. In January 2017, Hilary began dating her love Matthew, with whom she worked on her 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out.

It wasn’t long before sparks flew between the co-workers, who quickly took their relationship to the next level! While they were dating, Hilary became pregnant with their daughter, Banks Violet Bair, who was born in October 2018. The couple solidified their love for one another by finally exchanging their ‘I dos’ in a romantic ceremony on December 21, 2019!

Matthew considers Luca as his own child, and has totally immersed himself in the role of father to the youngster, along with his and Hilary’s baby girl! Hilary has always been so forthcoming about her time being a mother, sharing sweet photos and videos of her youngsters often. We cannot wait to see Hilary’s kiddos grow up before our eyes!