Hilary Duff, 33, Pregnant: Actress Confirms She’s Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Matthew Koma

Congratulations are in order! Hilary Duff showed off her baby bump as she confirmed she and husband Matthew Koma are expecting another child.

Hilary Duff, 33, is pregnant! The Lizzie McGuire alum confirmed the happy news via her Instagram account on Saturday, Oct. 24. In a short boomerang video, her husband Matthew Koma, also 33, can be seen sweetly rubbing her growing baby bump over her cozy gray shirt. “We are growing!!! Mostly me …” Hilary joked in her caption on the announcement post. The blonde looked so overjoyed as she smiled in the video, already rocking that pregnancy glow.

The Texas native sported a black pair of jeans and silver hoop earrings in the video, lovingly placing her left hand on her belly. This is exciting news for Matthew — who is a songwriter and music producer — and Hilary, who tied the knot in a low key backyard ceremony in Dec. 21 of last year! The couple — who began dating in 2015 — are already parents to adorable daughter Banks Violet Blair, almost 2, who they welcomed on Oct. 29, 2018. Hilary is also a mom to son Luca, 8, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, 40.

The actress regularly posts glimpses of her at-home life on social media, including a hilarious interaction with daughter Banks! “Banksy, how’s your big ‘B’ cookie from your bro?” she asked the diaper clad toddler, who inhaled the freshly baked dessert as she sat next to Luca on Oct. 24. “Is it so good?” Hilary asked as Banks hilariously pointed to her big brother and said “good.” Hilary added, “Bro made that for you for your birthday! How old did you turn? Two?” Banks is already looking so much like her gorgeous mom.

Hilary has previously gushed about motherhood, especially what she’s learned from her son Luca, who she had at just 24-years-old. “He’s taught me so much…I feel like I was never this patient, but it’s just made me a nicer person, and I apply it to other aspects of my life,” she confessed to PopSugar in 2019. “Everything kind of becomes about [your kids]…and all of those things that used to stress me out or I used to worry about or be insecure about, that doesn’t matter,” she explained.

Life as a mom hasn’t always been easy for Hilary, which she’s also been vocal about with her fans. Shortly after welcoming Banks in 2018, the A Cinderella Story actress struggled with some sleepless nights. “Calling all parents of colic babies…..this ends right? Can you ever set them down with out them screaming OR waking up?” she asked her 15 million followers in Jan. 2019. “We have read everything the internet has to offer… nothing besides nursing basically every hour or less helps! We have done all the obvious things ..please leave magic tricks in comments. Oh and happy new year lol #thankGforfilters #babyforsale!!! #anytakers,” she joked.