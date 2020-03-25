Chandler Powell: 5 Things To Know About Bindi Irwin’s Husband

Bindi Irwin married her longtime love, Chandler Powell, on March 25, but this pair’s relationship dates back MANY years. Here’s more to know about Chandler!

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell had something exciting to celebrate amidst the coronavirus pandemic — their wedding! After planning their nuptials for nearly a year (the two got engaged in July 2019), Bindi and Chandler had to nix all of their initial plans to hold an extremely small ceremony on March 25, 2020. “We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend,” Bindi gushed on Instagram. “We didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however, it’s lovely that we’ll be able to share photos and videos.” Here’s more to know about Chandler:

1. He’s American. While Bindi Irwin, the daughter of the late Steve Irwin, is practically Australian royalty, she’s not married to a man from her native “land down under.” Chandler is an American out of Seffner, Florida. He attended the University of Central Florida where he reportedly majored in marketing. As of 2018, he relocated down to Australia to live with the Irwin family.

2. He’s a former professional wakeborder. As a child, Chandler discovered a love for the sport of wakeboarding. He began to compete professionally at the age of 15 and earned several sponsorships that helped him compete around the world. However, it seemed he gave it up in 2016, as he hasn’t competed since then. Currently, Chandler works at the Australia Zoo in Queensland with Bindi. He’s also an active member of the Wildlife Warriors program, which was founded by Steve and Terri Irwin in 2002.

3. He still loves his extreme sports. While Chandler is no longer pursuing a professional wakeboarding career, he hasn’t given up his need for speed. He, along with Bindi, remains fearless. He loves to go diving off of waterfalls, and he’s a surfer (which makes sense, since Australia is renowned for its surf.) Before he fell in love with the water, Chandler was a skater kid, as he once posted a #TBT that showed him picking up skateboarding when he was just a toddler.

4. He met Bindi in 2013. Wakeboarding brought Chandler and Bindi together. While down under for an event in 2013, Chandler popped into the Australia Zoo. “It just so happened that Bindi was giving tours that day,” he told People in 2018. “I’m like, ‘Wow, she is amazing.’ “ The two “hit it off right away,” and he got her email address afterward. They continued to stay in touch, and the rest is history.

5. He has the family’s blessing. It appears as if the Irwin family is excited to call Chandler one of their own. Bindi revealed that her brother, Robert Irwin gave his stamp of approval on her relationship with Chandler. “My brother approves,” she said ahead of a taping of Dancing With The Stars in 2015. “I don’t know who loves [Chandler] more – me or Robert.” Robert also walked Bindi down the aisle when she married Chandler.