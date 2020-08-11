Bindi Irwin, 22, Pregnant: Steve Irwin’s Daughter Expecting 1st Child With Husband Chandler Powell

There’s a baby wildlife warrior on the way! Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell announced they are expecting their first child together on Aug. 11, just 4 months after their private wedding.

The Irwin family is growing! Bindi Irwin, 22, is pregnant with her first child. She announced she was expecting with husband Chandler Powell, 23, in an adorable Instagram post. In the photo, Bindi and Chandler are holding a miniature version of the Australia Zoo uniform.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” Bindi captioned her Instagram post. “Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light.”

Chandler commented on Bindi’s post and wrote, “You’re going to be the best mother.” Chandler also posted the same photo on his Instagram page and gushed over his wife in a sweet message.

“We’re going to be parents!! We have a baby Wildlife Warrior on the way coming in 2021,” he wrote. “Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life. I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, @bindisueirwin. Bee, you’re going to be the most amazing mother.”

The DWTS alum and her husband got married in March 2020 with no guests due to coronavirus pandemic. They wed in the Australia Zoo gardens. Bindi’s brother, Robert, walked her down the aisle, and her mom, Terri, helped her get ready for her big day. To honor Bindi’s late father Steve Irwin, who passed away in 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb, they lit a candle in his memory.