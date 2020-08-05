Chelsea Houska Pregnant: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Reveals She’s Expecting Baby No. 4 With Cole DeBoer

Big congratulations are in order for Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer! The ‘Teen Mom 2’ stars announced they are expecting another bundle of joy.

Another quarantine baby is on the way! Chelsea Houska. 28, and Cole DeBoer, 32, both shared the exciting news that she’s expecting on Wednesday, August 5. “One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021,” she wrote on Instagram next to a photo of all of their names on the wall (Chelsea, Cole and their children Aubree, Watson and Layne) with their 4th child added at the bottom. Aww! Her hunky husband shared the same pic with a very cute caption. “The Grand Finale! (We Think ) Baby #4.”



She and Cole began dating way back in 2014 before eventually tying the knot two years later. It became a baby bonanza for them later on in their relationship as they welcomed son Watson in January 2017 and daughter Layne in August 2018. Chelsea shares her eldest child Aubree with ex Adam Lind.

The adorable couple have been keeping fans updated about their lives over the past couple of months during self-isolation. She shared a sneak peak of the house they are building (which more than likely will come with a new room for their upcoming addition) back in June. Cole also also made his millions of fans thirsty with all of the body transformation pics and videos he’s been posting on social media, many of which include him being shirtless and looking fine while doing so.

Chelsea’s news comes days after her fellow TM2 castmate Kailyn Lowry, 28, gave birth to her 4th child and 2nd with ex Chris Lopez. The popular reality star and podcast host wasted no time going back to social media after becoming a mommy all over again when she posted a photo of her drinking the placenta mixed in with a smoothie on August 4.

Chelsea and Cole join in on a number of celebrities who have announced they are expecting during quarantine. Rapper Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty will welcome their first child later this year. Others who are in a growing bump situation currently include Katy Perry and Gigi Hadid.