Chelsea Houska Shares New Sneak Peek At The House She’s Building With Husband Cole DeBoer — Pics
Chelsea Houska gave an update on the status of her under-construction dream home. The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star even revealed her anticipated move in date!
Chelsea Houska’s dream home with husband Cole DeBoer is coming along beautifully. Over the past few days, the 28-year-old Teen Mom 2 star shared photos of the farmhouse that she and Cole, 31, are building in South Dakota on the home’s construction page, @downhomedeboers. This included newly-installed roofing, windows, and a spacious front porch!
I have a feeling a LOT of memories will be made on this front porch 🥰
“I have a feeling a LOT of memories will be made on this front porch,” read the caption under one photo, which showed Chelsea relaxing on the front of her future family’s home on June 10. The wooden walls were still exposed, but in the next photo shared on June 13, the panels were covered in TyVek HomeWrap, the windows had been placed and a roof attached.
“Wooooah. We got roofing and WINDOWS! Holy. One of the things we always envisioned for the placement of this house was the view. We wanted to be able to see down the tree line and also be able to look out over the pond. I don’t know how they did it, but they lined this baby up PERFECTLY. Can’t wait to watch all the wildlife go from the trees to the pond,” Chelsea wrote under the photo. The MTV star added that she kept their future Christmas tree’s “placement” in mind!
Wooooah. We got roofing and WINDOWS! Holy. One of the things we always envisioned for the placement of this house was the view. We wanted to be able to see down the tree line and also be able to look out over the pond. I don’t know how they did it, but they lined this baby up PERFECTLY. Can’t wait to watch all the wildlife go from the trees to the pond 🥰 Another thing that was important to me was CHRISTMAS. TREE. PLACEMENT. And I think we got a pretty shweet spot for a big one of those! A lot of people are asking when our move in date is, and it’s looking like November! Which means we will hopefully get to decorate this house for Christmas this year! Why am I so excited about that?! Lol!
Speaking of the holidays, Chelsea gave a likely timeline as to when she, Cole and their kids Watson DeBoer, 3, Layne DeBoer, 1, and Aubree-Lind DeBoer, 10, will finally move into their new farm pad. “A lot of people are asking when our move in date is, and it’s looking like November! Which means we will hopefully get to decorate this house for Christmas this year! Why am I so excited about that?! Lol!,” Chelsea gushed.
Let’s try this lighting post again…some of you may have caught my stories. After picking out lighting yesterday, I changed almost every light within 24 hours 😂 I’m super excited about this entry light! And the 2 goosenecks will go over the little entry bench! I went simple with the dining light (but still gorg)…I think I wanna leave that one on the simple side and be able to decorate with some fun pieces! Originally we had a light fixture in our master bedroom but after realizing how much I NEED a fan to sleep, we switched that out to match the one in the living room (but smaller in the bedroom, of course). Some pretty vanity lights for the master bath. Aubree *needed* a white antler chandelier (def my child) so she got that! Finishing it off with some fun bar lights! I MAY have found a beaded light for above the tub but I’m not 100% yet on that. Why is that the hardest decision so far?! 😅
Most recently, the mother of three showed fans photos of the light fixtures she chose for the entryway, dining room, living room, master bath, main bath, bar and Aubree’s bedroom. Aubree scored the fanciest lights out of this whole list! “Aubree *needed* a white antler chandelier (def my child) so she got that!,” Chelsea teased in the post, which she shared on June 25.
This farmhouse has been a long time in the making! Chelsea and Cole launched their new property’s Instagram page with a video of the gorgeous farmland on Jan. 11, and have been taking fans along for the journey as the parents build their home from the ground up. Judging by these posts, the process has been a smooth ride — Chelsea even teased that there were “0 fights or arguments” while picking out interior finishes on May 19.