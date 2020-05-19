Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer Are ‘Relationship Goals’ After Picking New Home Finishes & Not Fighting

‘Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are totally made for each other. While building their dream home, they got along perfectly choosing interior finishes.

Where can we find a Cole DeBoer? Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska, 28, sure landed a keeper with her hunky and loving husband. Not only is he a great dad, he’s turning out to be the perfect home construction partner. The Teen Mom 2 stars are building their dream house in South Dakota, and on May 19 went through a time of crucial decision making that usually puts most couples at odds. They had to pick out interior finishes for the home and Cole and Chelsea ended up totally on the same page!

The pair even finished up their day of looking at flooring, tiles, wood, paint and other indoor finishes in a great mood. Chelsea shared an Instagram photo to the couple’s farmhouse construction page @downhomedeboers showing themselves jumping up in the air with each holding a hand raised victoriously above their heads. Chelsea wore black leggings, a graphic print t-shirt and a jean jacket to look at interior finishes. She had her red hair atop her head in a loose bun. Cole donned a grey-shirt that had lifted slightly with his raised arm to show off his tight abs in the pic, while matching it with drawstring work pants.

“Wrapping up day 1 of picking out interior finishes. 0 fights or arguments. I’ll call that a WIN in the home building process,” Chelsea captioned the photo. Fans applauded how the couple — who are parents to her 10-year-old daughter Aubree by ex Adam Lind, and their own little ones, son Watson, 3, and one-year-old daughter Layne — is total relationship goals. User @genuinely.ginny commented, “That’s HUGE in marriage that’s a major victory,” about how the pair had the same taste in interior finishes. @lynn0175 agreed, writing “I call it a miracle! Congratulations. And thank you for bringing us along!” as @sarah_mccann14 told Cole and Chelsea that they are “Amazing couple goals.”

Teen Mom 2 fans saw Cole and Chelsea purchase the property during this past season of the MTV show. The couple waited through the cold South Dakota winter to finally start building their dream home earlier this spring. On Apr. 7, the process got underway when they broke ground on the new construction. By Apr. 21 the foundation was laid and on May 11 the framing process was underway. Since then the couple has shared photos of framing that includes large spaces for floor to ceiling windows that will allow for plenty of light and amazing views from inside the home. We can’t wait to see their finished product later this summer or fall, as this home build is such a labor of love for Chelsea and Cole!