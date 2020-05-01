‘Teen Mom 2’ Chelsea Houska’s Husband Cole DeBoer Shows Off His Ripped Muscles At Home

Chelsea Houska is one lucky lady. The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star’s hot husband, Cole DeBoer, went shirtless on Instagram while doing some work around the house, and he’s ripped.

First of all, you’re welcome for this one. Teen Mom 2‘s Chelsea Houska‘s endlessly hot husband, Cole DeBoer, took to Instagram on April 30 to give his followers a little quarantine inspiration in the form of a shirtless photo. The image shows Cole doing some DIY projects outside his family’s home, a drill in hand. The MTV star is wearing just a pair of grey skinny jeans with the waistband of his boxers poking out, sunglasses, and a backwards baseball cap for his day of chores. So yes, that means that his muscular back and tattooed arms are on display. He captioned the photo, “No shortage of home projects in this household,” adding the bicep emoji. “Swapping some exterior lights. #quarantine #diy @ridgidpowertools #crocs.”

Yes, the photo, which you can see below, is good enough that you can barely notice the truly terrible, American flag-printed Crocs on his feet. We can even forgive him for wearing patterned socks with them. And his Instagram followers are in the same boat. “The perfect man,” one fan commented, using the heart eyes and a-ok emojis. “Dang Cole is [fire emoji], and chelsea is one lucky woman,” an envious Teen Mom 2 fan wrote. “Hottie… beautiful couple,” on commenter wrote, with another joking, “I think it’s baby makin time hahah.” Speaking of babies… Chelsea revealed in a November 2019 interview whether or not she and Cole are planning on having more kids.

The couple, who married in 2016, have two kids together: Watson DeBoer, 3, and Layne DeBoer, 1. Chelsea has a 10-year-old daughter, Aubree Lind-DeBoer, from a previous relationship.

“We definitely want one more [baby],” Chelsea revealed on the Don’t Tell Mom podcast. “At least one. Before [Layne was born] we were like ‘Let’s do two more’ but now we’re like ‘Maybe one,’” she joked.