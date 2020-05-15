‘Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska Shares 1st Pics Of New House With Her Hunky Husband Inside

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are moving’ on up! The ‘Teen Mom 2’ stars are building a brand new dream home and she gave fans a sneak preview in pics featuring her hot husband.

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer‘s growing family needs more space. In addition to her 10-year-old daughter Aubree by ex Adam Lind, the couple has two little ones of their own, son Watson, 3, and one-year-old daughter Layne. The MTV stars are in the process of building a new home in South Dakota on land that they purchased during this past season on Teen Mom 2. With spring came the beginning of construction on their new dream farmhouse, and Chelsea gave fans a look at how it’s coming along thanks to a May 15 Instagram pic.

The 28-year-old showed off her hunky husband inside of a large open frame surrounded by wood walls and flooring. Cole was looking out at their vast property, with green grass and trees off in the distance. It appears this will be one giant floor to ceiling window where the family can gaze out upon their land. Cole was wearing a blue tie-dye shirt with orange shorts, a backward baseball cap, and footwear that fans were flipping out over.

He had on a pair of camouflage socks with American flag colored Crocs. Its not easy to make the plastic clogs look good, but on Cole they looked so stylish. His left shoe was blue with white stars, while red and white stripes graced his right shoe Chelsea captioned the pic of Cole in the giant window frame, “STYLE ICON” and added the hashtags “#crocsonfleek” and “#crocsnsocks.” Cole even tagged the brand @crocs in his comment, while adding an applause emoji.

Chelsea and Cole have their own Instagram page dedicated to showing progress on the house called @downhomedeboers. On that page, Chelsea shared a photo of the couple also taken today, as Cole has the same outfit on. The couple was laying on wood flooring of the home while lookup up at the wide open sky above. “Sometimes you gotta stop, lay down and take it allllll in and have a moment to be truly grateful. Today we did just that,” she captioned the pic. The foundation went in on Apr. 21 and the wood framing started on May 11, as Chelsea shared a photo of the progress and added, “Framing has begun ladies and gentlemen. *internal freak out has also begun*.” This place is going to be absolutely gorgeous by the time they’re finished building it!