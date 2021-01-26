Chelsea Houska Gives Birth To Her 4th Child & Her 3rd With Husband Cole DeBoer: First Photos

She’s here! Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, announced that their baby girl has arrived! Learn the newborn’s name and see the first photos of the couple’s precious baby girl!

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are parents once again! The couple welcomed their sweet baby girl, Walker June into the world on January 25 — the same day the Teen Mom 2 alum gave birth to their son, Watson Cole in 2017. Chelsea, who shared the first photos of their new bundle of joy to Instagram, revealed that baby Walker’s arrival was a bit of a surprise!

“She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson and surprised us by coming last night,” Chelsea wrote alongside two adorable photos of Walker. One snap showed her yawning while she was swaddled in a checkered blanket. The second photo captured the newborn sleeping with a sign that read: “Hello my name is: Walker June.” Chelsea and Cole’s “grande finale baby,” arrived weighing in at 6lbs and 1oz.

Fans were totally shocked when Chelsea, 28, announced that she was expecting her fourth child. “One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021,” the former Teen Mom 2 star captioned an August 5 Instagram photo, featuring each member of the family’s names written on the wall (Chelsea, Cole and their children Aubree, Watson and Layne). Chelsea also included “baby,” at the time, to stand in for their newborn! “The Grand Finale! (We Think ) Baby #4.”

Since the announcement, Chelsea and her family spent their time blissfuly preparing for their new addition. On August 6, the stunning mama took to Instagram once again to give her fans a look at her growing baby bump. “Hiiiii little babe,” she sweetly captioned the image, featuring a mirror selfie that Chelsea took in the comfort of her own home. She also added a white heart emoji right next to her words. So sweet!

But as Chelsea’s pregnancy went on, fans wanted to know more and more details. So, Chelsea and Cole made the decision to share the sex of their baby mere days after Chelsea’s pregnancy announcement! While posing in front of their modern farmhouse, Chelsea and Cole popped confetti in front of their three kiddos to reveal that they were having a baby girl! It was such a thrilling moment for the whole family, and Chelsea and Cole couldn’t have been happier to add to their already-big brood!

Chelsea welcomed her fist child, daughter Aubree Lind-DoBoer, in September 2009. Chelsea shares Aubree with her ex Adam Lind. Chelsea and Cole then welcomed their son, Watson Cole Deboer, in 2017, followed by their daughter Layne Ettie DeBoer in 2018. We cannot wait to see this family continue to grow! Congrats to the proud fourth-time parents!