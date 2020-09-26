Congratulations are in order for ‘Game of Thrones’ stars Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie! The couple are expecting their first baby together.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are going to be parents! The couple, who wed in 2019, revealed they’re expecting their first child together. The actress, 33, surprised fans when she debuted her baby bump in a photoshoot for the latest edition of Britain’s Make Magazine on September 26. She and Kit, 33, who starred opposite each other as Jon Snow and Ygritte on the HBO series Game of Thrones, first met on set.

Their characters fell in love on our TV screens — and so did they! Although Rose’s character was tragically killed off in season four, Kit and Rose kept Jon Snow and Ygritte’s love alive in real life, sparking romance rumors as early as 2012. Although they split briefly, the pair kept their relationship private for years before confirming they were an item in 2016.