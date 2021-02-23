Mandy Moore’s Baby Born: Actress Welcomes A Son With Husband Taylor Goldsmith

And baby makes three! Congratulations to ‘This Is Us’ star Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith who have welcomed their first child, a healthy baby boy.

Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith have welcomed a little bundle of joy! The singer, 36, gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named Gus, and shared the news on social media on Feb. 23. “Gus is here,” she wrote. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

The This Is Us actress first revealed she was expecting a child back in September 2020. She took to Instagram to announce the happy news, writing, “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021.” She shared a series of black and white photos with her 4.3 million followers, with the first snap showing Taylor standing close to his wife with his hand on her stomach.

The singer also posted a much clearer photo of both of their hands on her stomach, along with a third photo of her in which she wrapped one arm around her husband and the other over her growing baby. “OMG YAY,” one fan wrote, while another commented “Amazing, congratulations! This Is Us come to life! [heart emoji] [crying face emoji] Congratulations!”

Mandy and her husband Taylor, who is the frontman for the American folk-rock band Dawes, tied the knot in 2018. The Princess Diaries actress first expressed her love for her future hubby’s music in a 2015 social media post, writing, “Real excited about this one. Have a feeling it’s going to be the soundtrack of my summer. #Dawes #rightontime.” She later revealed this post led to her happily ever after

“Somehow, Taylor saw [the Instagram post] and sent a note to me,” she told People in 2017, the same year they became engaged. “We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date, and the rest is history. Thanks, Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!”