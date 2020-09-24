Mandy Moore Pregnant: Actress Expecting 1st Child With Husband Taylor Goldsmith

It’s time to pop some champagne – but don’t serve any to Mandy Moore, because she’s pregnant! The ‘A Walk To Remember’ actress and singer announced that she and hubby Taylor Goldsmith are having a boy!

“Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” wrote Mandy Moore on Sept. 24, and no, she wasn’t announcing the follow-up to her Silver Landings album. The 36-year-old singer and actress just told the world that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith are welcoming a bundle of joy into their lives! Mandy announced the good news on her Instagram while sharing a series of black and white photos to her 4.3 million followers. In the first (albeit blurry) photo, Taylor stands close to his wife with his hand on her stomach.

If that photo wasn’t obvious enough, Mandy shared a much-clearer picture of both of their hands on her stomach. The third photo of her – one arm around her husband, another over her growing baby – sealed the deal, and fans filled the comments section with messages of love. “OMG YAY.” “Amazing, congratulations!” “This Is Us come to life! [heart emoji] [crying face emoji] Congratulations!”

This is the first child for both Mandy and Taylor. She was previously married to Ryan Adams but filed for divorce from him in 2015. The split was finalized in 2016, and three years later, she would join six other women in accusing Ryan of “abuse.” Ryan denied the allegations at first, but in July 2020, he issued a public apology for “mistreating others.”

Mandy, who portrays Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us, has been married to Taylor since 2018. Taylor is the frontman for the American folk-rock band Dawes. Mandy first expressed love for Taylor’s music in a 2015 Instagram post. “Real excited about this one. Have a feeling it’s going to be the soundtrack of my summer. #Dawes #rightontime” she captioned a shot of her decorating her wall with pictures of the band. This simple display of fandom is responsible for Mandy getting a happily-ever-after.

“Somehow, Taylor saw [the Instagram post] and sent a note to me,” she told People in 2017, the same year they became engaged. “We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date, and the rest is history. Thanks, Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!” The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in November 2018. She would share pictures from her big day, showing her pink wedding dress and a smile brighter than the California sun. Now, Mandy has another reason to smile because she’s about to become a mom! Congratulations!