Karlie Kloss Gives Birth To First Child With Joshua Kushner: ‘Welcome To The World’ — See Pic

Karlie Kloss is officially a mom! Her husband Joshua Kushner shared an adorable photo of their newborn baby to Instagram on Mar. 14.

There’s a new addition to the Kloss-Kushner household! Karlie Kloss, 28, welcomed her first child with husband Joshua Kushner on Sunday, Mar. 14 and the couple was positively elated to have their happy, healthy baby in their lives. Joshua, 35, posted a sweet photo of the baby sleeping with a blue cap and blue-and-pink striped blanket. “Welcome to the world,” he captioned the image, which cut out the little one’s face. He did not share if the baby was a boy or a girl.

Their friend and family were quick to show some love in the comments! Karlie’s sister Kristine Kloss added three heart-faced emojis, while Kate Hudson simply wrote hearts. This is the first child for Karlie and Joshua, who have always been fairly reticent to divulge details of their personal lives with the public. In fact, fans found out that Karlie was expecting through a report published in late October 2020! Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021,” a source close to Karlie shared with People. “She will be the most amazing mother.”

Prior to giving birth, Karlie was last seen with Joshua on March 8 in Miami. They held hands as they went for a casual stroll. Back in November, she was absolutely glowing in a candid photo taken back in November. The 28-year-old model rocked a red bikini as she proudly showed off her bare baby bump just a month after news of her pregnancy broke. With a hand on her hip, she looked off to the side as he kept her eyes hidden with a pair of black sunglasses. Joshua simply captioned the moment with a heart and sunglass wearing emoji.

During the first few months of her pregnancy, Karlie did not share many photos or reveal details on how her journey was progressing. However, the stunning model did give her Instagram followers a glimpse of her growing belly with an Instagram video on November 17. “Good morning baby,” she captioned the clip.

Karlie zoomed in on her bare belly as she lounged in bed. She looked truly stunning, rocking that gorgeous pregnancy glow. Only a few short days later, Karlie posted another image of herself modeling a brilliant yellow dress. The frock perfectly accentuated Karlie’s growing bump, and she looked so elegant in the photo.

Karlie and Joshua exchanged their vows on October 18, 2018 after six years together. The wedding ceremony was a total surprise to fans, as few details had leaked to the press prior to the couple’s nuptials. Karlie actually revealed the news when she took to Instagram and shared a beautiful photo of the couple, with Karlie in her wedding gown and Joshua in his tux. Now, they’re starting a brand new chapter. Congratulations to the couple!