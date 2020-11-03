Yaya Mayweather Shows Off Her Baby Bump For The 1st Time Since Dad Floyd Confirms Pregnancy

Yaya Mayweather shared a baby bump photo for the first time since her dad, famed boxer Floyd Mayweather, confirmed that his daughter is expecting her first child with NBA YoungBoy!

Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather is showing off her baby bump to the world! On Nov. 3, Floyd Mayweather’s 20-year-old daughter took a break from watching the Election Day results slowly trickle in by sharing a peek at her growing bun in the oven with her 1.3 million Instagram followers. Yaya was cradling the bump in a mirror selfie, which she shared on her Instagram Story that Tuesday night.

This is the first time Yaya has shared a baby bump photo after her dad, Floyd Mayweather Jr., confirmed that his daughter was expecting a baby with rapper NBA YoungBoy, 21. After months of pregnancy speculation, Floyd made the baby news official on the Oct. 31 episode of Hollywood Unlocked: Uncensored. “I just want the best for my daughter,” the boxing champion said on the episode, adding, “If that makes her happy, then we’re happy — me and her mother [Melissia Rene Brim] are happy.”

Floyd continued, “What I try not to do is be in her personal business because once she’s no longer under my roof, then you know what? it’s between her and her better half.” And although Yaya’s boyfriend once called Floyd Yaya’s “b–ch a– daddy” during an Instagram Live session in April of 2020, which Yaya also appeared in, Floyd didn’t dwell on the insult.

“Well, my thing is this: it has to do with your upbringing,” Floyd said during the interview. The famed athlete continued, “It starts in the home first. What I’ve always taught my daughter is this: always be respectful when you’re going to anyone’s home. And whatever goes on in your home, don’t talk about it to the world.” With that said, Floyd added, “As far as NBA…I look at NBA YoungBoy as a child. I can’t get upset with a kid like that. It could’ve been one of those days for him.”

Yaya’s pregnancy news comes after her arrest earlier this year. Floyd’s daughter was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in April, after being accused of allegedly stabbing a woman named Lapattra Lashai Jacobs who was with NBA YoungBoy at his Houston home one early morning during that month, according to TMZ. Yaya had allegedly told Lapattra that she was NBA Youngboy’s fiancée and to leave his house, and the woman told Yaya to do the same — then, in the kitchen, Lapattra allegedly “stepped toward [Yaya] and [Yaya] charged at her with one of the knives,” law enforcements told the outlet. The investigation is still ongoing.