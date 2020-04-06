Two days after getting arrested for allegedly stabbing the mother of fiance NBA Youngboy’s baby kids, YaYa Mayweather is back with her man in a new Instagram video.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather 20-year-old daughter Iyana “YaYa” is out of jail and back at home with her fiance NBA Youngboy. She was taken into custody early in the morning of Apr. 4 for allegedly stabbing his baby mama LaPattra Jacobs at Youngboy’s Texas home. YaYa was seen sidling up behind her man as seen in an April 4 Instagram story after her release. But even more, they were relaxing in his bed in an April 6 Instagram story he shared. The 20-year-old — real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden — is seen laying back as he tells YaYa, “I smoked weed yesterday, for the last time.” You can see the video here.

YaYa can be heard telling him, “today, today…probably about,” before be cuts her off to claim it was yesterday. Youngboy is seen rocking a massive amounts of bling, including diamond chain and gargantuan circular pendant. He’s also got ice dripping off his wrists in the form of large diamond bracelets. While YaYa isn’t seen on camera, it’s her voice that can be heard.

The couple is back together after a very dramatic weekend. TMZ first reported that police were called to his Texas home for a domestic disturbance. YaYa allegedly came home to find LaPattra and Youngboy hanging out. When she ordered her to leave, the two reportedly got into a fight, where YaYa allegedly grabbed two knives and stabbed LaPattra in the bicep. EMT’s rushed her to a Houston area hospital in stable condition. The stab wounds apparently ended up being non-life threatening injuries. YaYa was taken into custody by Harris County Sheriff’s deputies and booked for felony aggravated assault.

NBA Youngboy goes off on Kodak Black for saying be cooperated with the police after the arrest of Floyd Mayweather daughter “Yaya” for stabbing his baby moms pic.twitter.com/mnkr2h2LTT — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 5, 2020

Bruhhhh she stabbed his baby mama and now she laying in his bed….NBA Youngboys life is real deal like a reality show. #NBAYOUNGBOY #yayamayweather pic.twitter.com/fmDhYowrrK — Gold Soul 🌕♒ (@GrandpaRon91) April 5, 2020

On Apr. 6, TMZ Sports obtained YaYa’s mugshot from the Harris County Sheriff’s Department. She is seen with purple hair and makeup free, giving and ice cold stare into the camera. YaYa actually made bail pretty quickly because by the evening of Apr. 4 (the alleged stabbing went down around 1:30am) she was back at Youngboy’s crib as seen in an Instagram live video. He went off ranting at Kodak Black for allegedly saying that Youngboy cooperated with police after the incident. He also called YaYa his “wife,” as she stood behind her fiancee in the IG live. Youngboy was absolutely livid in the videos, which you can see above and are incredibly NFSW.