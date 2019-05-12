NBA Youngboy Survives Drive-By Shooting In Front Of Trump Hotel In Florida

NBA Youngboy allegedly survived a shooting in Miami, Florida on May 12, while his girlfriend Kay Marie was reportedly shot, and another person was killed.

NBA Youngboy, 19, was reportedly shot near Trump Hotel in Miami, Florida today, according to eyewitnesses online, but they claim he is okay and not injured. People who saw the young rapper reported that the 19-year-old woman seen with NBA Youngboy – believed to be his girlfriend Kay Marie, according to TMZ, was shot as well, and that the rapper is being detained. Eyewitnesses also claimed that NBA Youngboy’s security “went after and killed the person who sprayed NBA Youngboy vehicle with what cops think was a [sic] AK 47 type gun,” but this has not yet been confirmed to HollywoodLife by police officers investigating the case.

Three people are suspected in the shooting, and two are in custody, according to Heavy.com. The site received confirmation that a 19-year-old woman was hospitalized in Aventura, and another person died at the scene of the crime. Much of the details surrounding the shooting remain unknown, however NBA Youngboy was staying in the hotel, TMZ reported.

In a video online, NBA Youngboy was seen standing near a black vehicle after the shooting allegedly occurred. A body was seen being wheeled into an ambulance during the clip as well, but it remains unknown who that person was.

NBA Youngboy was shot at today while in his vehicle, the shooter was then chased down and killed by NBA Youngboy’s bodyguard *NBA Youngboy is okay 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/OMpsWKxxqL — Rap Spotlights (@RSpotlights) May 12, 2019

NBA Youngboy is on the lineup for the Rolling Loud music festival, which took place this weekend. There is currently no update as to whether or not he will still perform tonight.

They are now saying the girl who got shot who was with NBA Youngboy was 19.. and he's detained. Also police detained NBA Youngboy security who went after and killed the person who sprayed NBA Youngboy vehicle with what cops think was a AK 47 type gun. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) May 12, 2019

HollywoodLife will be sure to update, as this story is still developing.