Bindi Irwin, 22, Recreates Mom’s ‘Very Special’ Pregnancy Photo With Her Own Baby Bump

Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, made Instagram fans weep by recreating a pregnancy photo that Bindi’s parents took in 2003. At the time, Steve and Terri were expecting Bindi’s brother, Robert!

Seventeen years later, Bindi Irwin recreated “a very special moment” for her latest Instagram post. The daughter of Terri and the late Steve Irwin had a pregnancy photo shoot inspired by her famous parents’ maternity photo that they snapped in 2003, back when the animal-loving duo was expecting Bindi’s brother Robert. The original photo showed Bindi and Steve kissing Terri’s bare baby bump. Of course, they were at the zoo.

Recreating a very special moment. Third trimester love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/w7b9wAl5VO — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) January 14, 2021

In the 2021 version of the photo, Bindi — who’s now expecting a child of her own — received a kiss on her bump from her husband, Chandler Powell, 24! He was even dressed in the very same khaki zookeeper uniform that Bindi’s father, Steve, wore in the original maternity photo (which was also his trademark outfit as the star of The Crocodile Hunter between 1996-2004).

“Third trimester love,” Bindi added in her caption, after announcing that she and Chandler were expecting their very first child together in Aug. 2020. When Bindi’s not sharing photos of beautiful wildlife, the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star also updating her Instagram page with photos of her baby bump.

One of these baby bump pictures was snapped by her mom, Terri, in Oct. 2020 — at the time, Bindi reported that her unborn baby was “about the same size as a mountain pygmy-possum.” We wonder what animal Bindi would compare her little bundle to now!

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell with Bindi’s mom and brother. (Courtesy of Instagram/@chandlerpowell)

As you can see, Bindi has inherited her father’s deep love for animals. The Animal Planet star rocked the world when he was stabbed by a stingray barb while filming in the Great Barrier Reef in 2006, leading to his death at 44 years old. Bindi has carried out her father’s legacy, however, by working as a wildlife conservationist at the Australia Zoo, which her grandparents opened in 1970 (it was then known as Beerwah Reptile Park). Chandler, whom Bindi met at the Australia Zoo when they were only teenagers, also works at the zoo, where they eventually tied the knot in March of 2020.