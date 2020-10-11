Bindi Irwin, 22, Reveals Baby Bump & Confirms Her ‘Baby Girl’ Is ‘Always Moving Around’ — See Pic

Bindi Irwin took to Instagram to show off her small baby bump in a smiling pic her ‘beautiful mom’ took and talked about how her ‘energetic’ baby girl already is.

Bindi Irwin, 22, may still only be in her early stages of pregnancy but she’s already thrilled about feeling her daughter grow! The daughter of the late Steve Irwin shared the cutest baby bump pic on Oct. 10, almost two months since she announced she and husband Chandler Powell, 23, are expecting a baby girl. In the new Instagram snapshot, the happy mother-to-be can be seen from the side as she stands and smiles while holding her stomach and wearing a black tank top and dark gray pants.

In the caption for the photo, a proud Bindi revealed her mom, Terri Irwin, 56, is responsible for the precious moment. “My beautiful mum took this photo yesterday,” she wrote. “Baby girl is doing great. Every time we get an ultrasound she’s incredibly energetic and always moving around. She’s now about the same size as a mountain pygmy-possum. Too cute! 💛”

Bindi’s fans quickly commented on the new adorable pic once she posted it and they were full of compliments! “Awwwwww!!! You look amazing💜 you and Chandler are gonna be epic parents,” one wrote. “So happy for you ❤️ enjoy every kick and hiccup to it’s fullest,” another encouraged. “Oh my goodness!! I’m so excited for you! You look incredible 💕,” a third gushed.

Bindi’s latest post is just one of many updates she’s shared since announcing the upcoming addition to her family on Aug. 11. She’s been regularly posting various photos of her and Chandler, who were married in March, holding up sonogram pics and comparing the baby’s sizes to different animals that can usually be found at the Australia Zoo, where their family often spends their time. On Sept. 22, she revealed the baby was the size of a hatchling Aldabra tortoise when sharing a sweet pic of her and Chandler posing with a bigger tortoise.

We look forward to seeing more eye-catching pics of Bindi as she gets ready to welcome her first child in 2021! It’s sure to be an exciting journey!