Bindi Irwin’s Baby Born: She Gives Birth On 1st Wedding Anniversary — Congrats

Steve Irwin would be so proud! Congratulations to Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell, who welcomed their first baby together.

And baby makes three! Bindi Irwin, 22, has welcomed her first child with husband Chandler Powell, 23! The Australian wildlife warrior revealed the exciting news in an Instagram post on March 26, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE. In the photo, the adorable couple introduced their baby girl, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, to the world.

“Celebrating the two loves of my life,” Bindi gushed. “Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”

The daughter of the late Australian icon Steve Irwin first announced her pregnancy in an adorable Instagram post on August 11. In the sweet photo, the pair held a miniature version of the Australia Zoo uniform. “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light,” she captioned the pic.

The Dancing With The Stars standout wed her Florida-born beau in March 2020 with no guests due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. They tied the knot in the Australia Zoo gardens and Bindi’s brother, Robert, walked her down the aisle. The zoo is a very special place for the lovebirds, as it’s where they first met in 2013 and where they got engaged six years later. Chandler, who was previously a pro wakeboarder, now works at the zoo with his wife!

“We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend,” Bindi said of the March 2020 wedding. “There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos.” To honor her late father, who passed away in 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb, they lit a candle in his memory.