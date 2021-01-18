Khadijah Haqq’s Baby Born: Khloe Kardashian’s BFF Gives Birth To 3rd Child — ‘We Love You’

Congratulations to Khadijah Haqq and Bobby McCray! The couple just welcomed their third child together, an adorable baby girl.

Khadijah Haqq and husband Bobby McCray are now the proud parents of three after welcoming an adorable daughter, sharing the news with fans on Jan. 17. Khadijah, 37, who shares son Christian McCray, 10, and daughter Celine McCray, 6, with her husband of a decade, announced the happy news with a beautiful social media post of the hands of all six of their family members (including Bobby’s son from a previous relationship), WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE. “We love you baby girl, you complete our family!” Khadijah wrote. “When 5 becomes 6.”

The Dash Dolls alum announced her pregnancy with a cute Instagram post in August 2020. “I’m pregnant!!!” she captioned the photo set. “I couldn’t wait to share that my family is growing and we will soon welcome a new baby in our home.” The photos showed a beaming Khadijah holding up a (positive!) ClearBlue pregnancy test while wearing a cute, white dress. She was positively glowing. Although she didn’t say how far along she was at the time, by Halloween she was sporting a sizable baby bump!

Her friends and loved ones were so thrilled about her pregnancy news. “I’m so happy for you!!!!!!! Love you guys!!!” Kim Kardashian commented, while Kris Jenner chimed in, “Woooohooooo our family is growing!!!!!” And Adrienne Bailon wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS. You already know how happy my heart is for you! May the Lord continue to bless your beautiful family!!! Love you.” Khadijah never announced the sex of her unborn child, but heavily hinted she was having a little girl by doing a pregnancy shoot in a pale pink outfit.

Khadijah and Bobby, an NFL star who played for the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles, married in July 2010. Along with their three kiddos, Bobby has one 16-year-old son from a previous relationship, Bobby Louis McCray III. The Haqq family is continuing to grow, too. The birth of Khadijah’s new bundle of joy comes TKTIME after her twin, Malika Haqq, welcomed her first child, son Ace Flores.