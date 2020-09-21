In a moment of rare joy, Malika Haqq shared videos of her son Ace playing with his daddy, rapper O.T. Genasis – and the giggle coming from the baby boy is so precious, it’ll bring a smile to your face.

“All boy, his laugh is priceless,” Malika Haqq captioned a Sept. 20 Instagram Story of her son, 6-month-old Ace, giggling up a storm while playing with his father, O.T. Genasis. In the adorable videos Malika, 37, shared, O.T., 33, lifts baby Ace high up the ceiling (“where you think you’re going?” he asks his son) before bringing him down safely on to the bed. With every trip, Ace lets out a squeal of happiness, right before looking over towards his mommy. “Always wants me to see him having fun with his daddy,” Malika added.

It’s not every day that Malika shares a video of O.T. with Ace, so moments like this should be treasured. Malika and O.T. split in June 2019 after two years together, and have been co-parenting their baby boy. “[We] were just in two different places in our lives, and I decided that it was better for me to not stay in the relationship because it was getting harder and harder,” she explained during the Sept. 17 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “But we’ve agreed to co-parent and bring our son into a loving environment, and that’s the most important thing.”

In the first four months of her pregnancy, Malika kept her baby’s father’s identity a secret. However, when videos surfaced of O.T. attending her baby shower, the cat was out of the bag. “Everything within this room basically knows my journey and how bad I wanted [this baby],” said Malika in a video taken at the shower. “This is the reason why I didn’t want anyone else to speak because I knew I would cry if anyone else said to me what was on their heart. Whether you brought me lunch or called me or texted me… I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores [O.T.’s birth name] for my little boy.”

Since giving birth to Ace in March, Malika has basked in the glow of motherhood. She shared a picture with her baby boy in June, and the three-month-old Ace already had a full head of hair! He was also well dressed. The toddler wore a pint-sized Versace outfit. “You’re all I see,” Malika captioned the photo. Two months later, the pair were twinning in matching $5800 Fendi outfits. “King in my palAce,” she captioned that photo.

In July, Malika shared a shot of her feeding Ace while BFF Khloe Kardashian snuggled her daughter, True Thompson. Khloe, 36, has been Malika’s go-to with any “mommy questions,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Whenever Malika needs help, she asks Khloe or her sister, Khadijah Haqq McCray, 37, for advice, but the source said that Malika is “taking to motherhood like a total natural.”