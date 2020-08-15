Malika Haqq & Her Son Ace, 5 Mos, Twin In Matching $5800 Fendi Outfits: See Pics

Fendi mania! Malika Haqq celebrated her son Ace’s 5-month-birthday with this adorable set of stylish photos.

Malika Haqq, 37, just posted the cutest photos with her son Ace, 5 months! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star twinned in head-to-toe Fendi with her son in the double photo post, including a luxe $2,190 logo stroller (also used by celebrity moms Kylie Jenner and Iggy Azalea). “King in my palAce #5months,” Malika sweetly captioned the pictures, shared to Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 15.

The reality star was all-smiles in the first photo as she kneeled next to Ace, who stayed cozy in a $630 fleece logo onesie featuring the brands iconic “FF Zucca” print. Malika kept her eyes hidden behind a pair of the Italian brands’ “Fendi Fabulous” sunglasses, matching her $1,550 logo dress. In the second photo, the duo looked like models as they posed in front of a tree! Malika held Ace in her arms as they soaked up the sunny weather, also revealing his Fendi bear blanket draped over the fashionable stroller.

Malika’s BFF Khloe Kardashian, 36, was loving the photos and, as always, showed some love in the comments! “Oh you better worrrrkkkkkkkk,” Khloe — who is mom to 2-year-old True — gushed. “Happy 5 months old nephew,” Malika’s twin sister Khadijah Haqq wrote, while Larsa Pippen and Kimora Lee Simmons posted fire and heart emojis. The Side by Side host kept her blonde highlighted hair in a loose, beach-wave curl in the snaps, also revealing her black manicure that included the numbers 1983 — the year she was born — as well as 2020.

In recent weeks, the stylish mama has also been showing off Ace’s designer duds, often twinning in the same brand! The duo looked so chic as they rocked head-to-toe Gucci on July 14, then again on Aug. 10. “I can see myself in your eyes,” she captioned the image. The pair matched yet again in Givenchy — Malika in slides and Ace in a hat — on Aug. 5! She once again upped her fashion game by adding a custom Louis Vuitton monogram face mask and $2,200 “Palm Springs” backpack.

Malika has been so in love with Ace — who she welcomed with ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis, 33 — since giving birth back in March! “Ace Flores 3.14.2020,” she captioned her first post about Ace last Spring, revealing that her baby shares the same last name as O.T., who was born Odis Oliver Flores. Naturally, True Thompson has already become BFFs with baby Ace — even sweetly feeding him in a photo shared on July 10.