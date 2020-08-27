Khadijah Haqq Pregnant: Malika’s Twin Expecting 3rd Child With Husband Bobby McCray

Congratulations are in order for Khadijah Haqq McCray and Bobby McCray! Khadijah just announced in an adorable Instagram post that she’s pregnant with their third child.

And baby makes five! Khadijah Haqq McCray revealed on Instagram she and husband Bobby McCray are expecting their third child together, and couldn’t be happier. Khadijah, 37, said in her August 27 Instagram announcement, which doubled as a pregnancy test ad, “I’m pregnant!!! I couldn’t wait to share that my family is growing and we will soon welcome a new baby in our home.” See her gorgeous announcement HERE.

Khadijah included two adorable photos of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test and flashing a huge smile at the camera. She’s totally already glowing. Her famous friends and family were so, so excited already. “I’m so happy for you!!!!!!! Love you guys!!” Kim Kardashian commented, while Adrienne Bailon wrote, “You already know how happy my heart is for you! May the Lord continue to bless your beautiful family!!! Love you.”

The Side by Side with Malika & Khadijah host married her NFL star husband, 39, tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed their now 10-year-old son, Christian McCray, that same year. They’re also the proud parents of a six-year-old daughter, Celine McCray. Khadijah’s announcement comes five months after her twin sister, Malika Haqq, gave birth to her first child, son Ace Flores.

It’s clear that Baby McCray is going to be spoiled rotten. Ace is just five months old and already hitting the town in $5800 Fendi outfits to match his mama. What’s his cousin going to rock after Malika goes shopping? Auntie Khloe Kardashian and cousin True Thompson are obviously going to dote on Khadijah’s little one, too! When Khloe was pregnant, Khadijah gifted her with an adorable bracelet that spelled out the word “mommy” in diamonds.